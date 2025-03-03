NTT INDYCAR SERIES How to watch INDYCAR Thermal Club Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming Published Mar. 17, 2025 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 INDYCAR season heats up with the Thermal Club Grand Prix, bringing high-speed action to the exclusive California circuit. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is IndyCar Thermal Club? What time does the race start?

The second race of the 2025 IndyCar season will start at 3 p.m. ET on March 23rd, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is the Thermal Club Grand Prix?

The race will take place on the Twin Palms layout at the Thermal Club in Thermal, California. The circuit is roughly 3 miles long and has a demanding 19 turns.

How can I watch IndyCar Thermal Club? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 IndyCar Thermal Club race will be broadcast live on FOX.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Highlights | INDYCAR on FOX

How can I stream IndyCar Thermal Club?

The 2025 IndyCar Thermal Club race will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch IndyCar on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 IndyCar Thermal Club Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, March 21

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1: 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, March 22

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2: 1 p.m. ET (FS1)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying: 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, March 23

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up: 11:00 a.m. ET (FS1)

The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix: 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

share