How to watch INDYCAR at Laguna Seca: Monterey schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming

The INDYCAR Series moves west to Monterey for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a long-standing highlight on the schedule and one of the most scenic and demanding road courses. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Monterey? What time do the races start?

The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27th, 2025.

Where is INDYCAR Monterey?

The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey will take place on the streets of Monterey, California. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a challenging 2.238-mile (3.602 km) road course with 11 turns, including the famous "Corkscrew," with its six-story drop in a mere 450 feet that was popularized by "The Pass." The race will consist of 95 laps over 213 miles.

How can I watch INDYCAR Monterey? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR Java House Grand Prix of Monterey will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR Monterey?

The 2025 INDYCAR Java House Grand Prix of Monterey will be available to be streamed live on the FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Monterey Schedule

Friday, July 25

Saturday, July 26

Sunday, July 27

