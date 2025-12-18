2026 INDYCAR Schedule: Here's What Time Every Race Starts

The broadcast start times for the 2026 INDYCAR season have been released.

The entire 2026 schedule will be on FOX and will include three new venues for 2026: Phoenix Raceway (as part of a NASCAR weekend), the streets of Arlington around the stadiums of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, and the streets of the Toronto suburb of Markham (the new location for the Toronto race).

The July 19 race at Nashville start time is still being set. It will follow the World Cup final on FOX.

2026 INDYCAR schedule on FOX (all times ET)

March 1: St. Petersburg streets, noon

March 7: Phoenix (oval), 3 p.m.

March 15: Arlington streets, 12:30 p.m.

March 29: Barber (Birmingham), 1 p.m.

April 19: Long Beach streets, 5:30 p.m.

May 9: Indianapolis road course, 4:30 p.m.

May 24: Indianapolis 500, 10 a.m. (race at noon)

May 31: Detroit streets, 12:30 p.m.

June 7: WWTR Gateway (St. Louis), 9 p.m.

June 21: Road America (Elkhart Lake, Wis.), 2 p.m.

July 5: Mid-Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

July 19: Nashville (oval), TBA

Aug. 9: Portland, 4 p.m.

Aug. 16: Markham streets (Toronto), Noon

Aug. 29: Milwaukee-1, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 30: Milwaukee-2, 1 p.m.

Sept. 6: Laguna Seca, 2:30 p.m.

INDYCAR champion Alex Palou will look to pick up in 2026 where he left off last season.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.