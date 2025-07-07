NTT INDYCAR SERIES
indycar iowa
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

How to watch INDYCAR Iowa: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming

Updated Jul. 11, 2025 2:22 p.m. ET

The INDYCAR Series returns to "The Fastest Short Track on the Planet" for the doubleheader weekend, featuring the Synk 275 and Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR at Iowa Speedway? What time do the races start?

The Synk 275 will start at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12th, 2025. The Farm to Finish 275 will start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13th, 2025.

Where is INDYCAR at Iowa Speedway?

The races will take place at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. With laps that take under 18 seconds, the track is a .875 mile tri-oval that drives like a superspeedway. The races will each consist of 275 laps over 245.85 miles.

ADVERTISEMENT

How can I watch INDYCAR at Iowa Speedway? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR Synk 275 and Farm to Finish 275 will both be broadcast live on FOX.

POST-RACE INTERVIEWS: Scott Dixon, Alex Palou & more after Honda Indy 200 | INDYCAR on FOX

POST-RACE INTERVIEWS: Scott Dixon, Alex Palou & more after Honda Indy 200 | INDYCAR on FOX

How can I stream INDYCAR at Iowa Speedway?

The 2025 INDYCAR Synk 275 and Farm to Finish 275 races will be available to be streamed live on the FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR at Iowa Speedway Schedule

Friday, July 11

  • NTT INDYCAR Series Practice - 3:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday, July 12

Sunday, July 13

share
Get more from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Clown? Backmarker? Santino Ferrucci And Conor Daly Not Mincing Words

Clown? Backmarker? Santino Ferrucci And Conor Daly Not Mincing Words

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes