How to watch INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming

The 2025 INDYCAR season, hot off a thrilling Indy 500, continues with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, bringing high-speed action to the streets of Detroit, Michigan. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Detroit? What time does the race start?

The next race of the 2025 INDYCAR season will start at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 1st, 2025.

Where is the Detroit Grand Prix?

The race will take place on a temporary street course in Detroit, Michigan. The course is a 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit through some of Detroit's most popular and active Downtown areas. The race itself is a total of 164 miles and 100 laps.

How can I watch INDYCAR Detroit? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix race will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR Detroit?

The 2025 INDYCAR Detroit race will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Sunday, June 1

