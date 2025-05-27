NTT INDYCAR SERIES
How to watch INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

How to watch INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming

Published May. 30, 2025 9:55 a.m. ET

The 2025 INDYCAR season, hot off a thrilling Indy 500, continues with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, bringing high-speed action to the streets of Detroit, Michigan. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Detroit? What time does the race start?

The next race of the 2025 INDYCAR season will start at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 1st, 2025. 

Where is the Detroit Grand Prix?

The race will take place on a temporary street course in Detroit, Michigan. The course is a 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit through some of Detroit's most popular and active Downtown areas. The race itself is a total of 164 miles and 100 laps.

How can I watch INDYCAR Detroit? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix race will be broadcast live on FOX.

2025 Indy 500: Mini-Movie | INDYCAR on FOX

2025 Indy 500: Mini-Movie | INDYCAR on FOX
ADVERTISEMENT

How can I stream INDYCAR Detroit?

The 2025 INDYCAR Detroit race will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Sunday, June 1

share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Drivers weigh in on cars at end of Indy 500 lead lap: ‘Get the F out of the way’

Drivers weigh in on cars at end of Indy 500 lead lap: ‘Get the F out of the way’

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes