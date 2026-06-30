How to Watch 2026 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio: Start Time, Date, TV Channel, Streaming, Schedule

The 2026 INDYCAR schedule heads to Lexington, Ohio for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, streaming on FOX One. The 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is one of the most demanding road courses on the INDYCAR calendar, and the Fourth of July weekend race has historically produced plenty of fireworks. Keep reading for key details, including start times, TV channels and schedule.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Schedule

Friday, July 3

Practice 1 - 3:00 p.m. ET (FS2, FOX One)

Saturday, July 4

Practice 2 - 10:00 a.m. ET (FS1, FOX One)

Qualifying - 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1, FOX One)

Sunday, July 5

Warmup - 9:00 a.m. ET (FS1, FOX One)

Race - 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX One)

When is the 2026 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio? What time does it start?

The green flag for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will drop at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5.

Where is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio?

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, located in Lexington, Ohio approximately halfway between Columbus and Cleveland, is a 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural-terrain road course that offers a little of everything: elevation changes, high-speed corners, flowing corners, tight corners, a narrow 40-foot racing ribbon and a challenging entry to pit lane. The race covers 90 laps and 216 miles.

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How can I watch the 2026 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio? What channel will it be on?

The 2026 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be broadcast on FOX.

How can I stream the 2026 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio?