The two most recent Indy NXT champions embark on new jobs in 2027.

After one year at Dale Coyne Racing, 2025 champ Dennis Hauger heads to AJ Foyt Racing to drive the signature No. 14 car. Replacing Hauger at Dale Coyne is 2026 champion Nikita Johnson.

It is a big move for both, with Hauger landing a home after his Andretti Global deal ended without a ride (he was loaned to Coyne for 2026).

Dennis Hauger will drive the No. 14 car for A.J. Foyt in 2027. (Getty Images)

For Johnson, he’s just 18 years old. And for context, he was born on the day that Scott Dixon won the 2008 Indianapolis 500. He turns 19 next May. But after enough success at Indy NXT, he will make the jump to the top U.S.-based open-wheel division in 2027.

Johnson said his plan was always to compete in just one season of Indy NXT and get to INDYCAR.

"I definitely did work very hard for it," Johnson said during a virtual news conference earlier this month. "I'm happy that I was able to win at a really young age and be able to move on.

"We're just going to have to be in the gym a lot and on the sim a lot just trying to get prepared for St. Pete and every single road course, street course and oval there is on that calendar. It's so diverse."

Nikita Johnson will level up to INDYCAR next season. (Getty Images)

Going to an organization known for developing young talent, Johnson is trying to keep expectations realistic, even though he hopes he can match the performances of drivers like Alex Palou, who once raced for Coyne.

"I'm just going to prioritize keeping the car in one piece," Johnson said. "Any points is better than no points.

"I think when you look at INDYCAR racing, sometimes it gets pretty crazy. Sometimes, as long as you finish, you're going to pick off a few positions."

Johnson will get to make his debut in front of many friends and family as he is from St. Petersburg, the site of the season opener.

That is something that Hauger has not been able to do, as the Norwegian came to the United States two years ago to race. He won the Indy NXT championship in 2025 and was respectable in the Coyne car last year, finishing 19th in the standings before landing the ride at Foyt.

Foyt retooled its lineup and the 23-year-old Hauger will carry the number made legendary by A.J. Foyt.

"Larry [Foyt] and I have had some very good conversations about the team and where they want to go," Hauger said in a news release. "I’ve learned a lot in my first two years racing in America, but I still feel like there is a lot more for me to learn and accomplish in INDYCAR.

"This team has so much history in this sport, but what intrigues me even more was hearing about the future and what they’re building now."

A blast from the past, A.J. Foyt (right) poses with his No. 14 ride back in 1974. (Getty Images)

Both drivers will likely have inexperienced teammates.

Hauger will have rookie Josh Pierson as his teammate, as Pierson comes to Foyt after a few years of Indy NXT racing. Johnson doesn’t have a teammate yet, as Coyne has not announced who will be in its second car. While Romain Grosjean drove it in 2026, it is unlikely he will return for 2027.

Johnson did a test earlier this fall and said the biggest adjustment was getting used to the carbon brakes.

"[I] had to get used to kind of warming them up, how the bite point on it was," he said.

The other recent Indy NXT champions in the series have been able to stay with their teams.

Louis Foster, the 2024 champion, enters his third season at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Christian Rasmussen, the 2023 champion, enters his fourth year at ECR.

Larry Foyt said their plan is hopefully a long-term one with Hauger.

"We’ve spent a lot of time talking about where we want this team to go," Foyt said in a news release. "We’re investing in our people, our technical side and our commercial program because we want to continue moving forward. Dennis is a big part of that plan.

NASCAR Adds Horsepower

NASCAR will implement changes in horsepower, starting at Charlotte in May. (Getty Images)

NASCAR will add horsepower to tracks but will phase it in to help engine builders make sure the parts and pieces will handle the additional power.

In 2027, starting with the Memorial Day weekend race at Charlotte, NASCAR will increase the horsepower on intermediate tracks(tracks bigger than a mile except for Daytona and Talladega) from 675 horsepower to 750 horsepower.

A week earlier at the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro, NASCAR will increase horsepower for short tracks and road courses from 750 to 800 horsepower. If the industry feels comfortable with the change, it will go with 800 horsepower starting with the August event at Bristol.

NASCAR also will increase horsepower (still to be determined) and eliminate most of the rear spoiler to have qualifying laps of 200 miles an hour at Daytona and Talladega.

In The News

Alex Palou will have a new sponsor in 2027 now that the partnership with DHL has ended. (Getty Images)

— Will Power and Pato O’Ward tested Friday at Kansas Speedway. It’s no secret that the INDYCAR schedule could use more ovals and this test likely will confirm that the cars are still good to race at that track. The most logical date would be during Mother’s Day weekend when NASCAR also competes at the track. Much like the Phoenix INDYCAR-NASCAR doubleheader weekend, it would be expected that INDYCAR would race on Saturday (May 8) if the deal gets done.

— Corey Heim will keep the No. 67 he used in a partial schedule for 23XI Racing last year. He was going to use No. 35 but after his two wins (San Diego and Indianapolis), the decision was made for him to continue with the No. 67.

— OpenAI will be the full season primary sponsor for Alex Palou, whose anchor sponsor DHL ended its Chip Ganassi Racing sponsorship after the 2026 season.

— Zone nicotine patches will sponsor Will Power in 13 of his 20 races at Andretti Global next year.

— Niece Motorsports competition director Phil Gould will move to Halmar Friesen Racing for 2027 and crew chief for Stewart Friesen.

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They Said It

"With the people and resources at Hendrick Motorsports, we expect to win races, make The Chase and compete for a championship in Alex’s final Cup season. I’m all in, and I know he is, too."

— Rudy Fugle on new role as Alex Bowman crew chief