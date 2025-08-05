NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Photo Gallery: Alex Palou's INDYCAR Championship Season In Pictures
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Photo Gallery: Alex Palou's INDYCAR Championship Season In Pictures

Published Aug. 10, 2025 8:04 p.m. ET

Alex Palou completed what was long inevitable, locking up the 2025 INDYCAR title on Sunday.

Re-live some of the best moments from his season, including his season-opening win at St. Pete, his Indianapolis 500 victory and his championship-clinching win at Portland.

All images courtesy of INDYCAR Media.

