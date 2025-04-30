MLS
2024 MLS odds: Inter Miami, Messi vs. Vancouver odds, lines
Published Apr. 30, 2025 4:04 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will return to play in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday evening. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

The clubs faced one another on Thursday, with Vancouver getting the 2-0 victory in the first leg of the matchup. It marked just the second shutout for Inter Miami of the tournament.

Whichever team finishes with the highest aggregate score on Thursday will face either Cruz Azul or Tigres in the final. Inter Miami trails 2-0 on aggregate.

Will Messi & Co. rebound tonight? Check out the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 30.

Inter Miami CF at Vancouver Whitecaps (8 p.m. ET Wednesday, FS1)

Result at the end of regulation:

Inter Miami -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Vancouver +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)  
Draw: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)
Under: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS 

Messi to score anytime goal: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69)
Messi to score first goal: +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)
Messi to score last goal: +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Messi to score three or more goals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

