2024 MLS odds: Inter Miami, Messi vs. Colorado Rapids odds, lines

Published Apr. 6, 2024 10:26 a.m. ET

Lionel Messi is back!

Messi and Inter Miami are returning to MLS play on Saturday to face off against the Colorado Rapids.

The match begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Apple TV.

Inter Miami is coming off a late-game collapse, losing 2-1 to C.F. Monterrey in Leg 1 of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals match on Wednesday.

Messi has now missed four straight games and Miami has struggled in his absence, with their last win coming on March 16 against D.C. United.

Fans and media speculated that Messi would make his return from injury after he returned to practice on Tuesday, but Miami chose to proceed with caution.

Head Coach Gerardo Martino explained that they will handle Messi's injury day-to-day.

"It’s one match at a time. We understood that this was not the match for him to be in; he was not ready. That’s how it will be against Colorado, that’s how it will be with the return leg in Monterrey, but he’s feeling better every day; it’s just that today we were taking too big a risk," Martino said.

The Rapids are coming off of an upset win against Los Angeles F.C., where a late goal secured a 3-2 win.

How will Messi & Co. fare in their return to MLS play against Colorado? Let's look into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook:*

Colorado Rapids at Inter Miami CF (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Apple TV)

Result at the end of regulation:

Inter Miami -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Monterrey +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)  
Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)
Under: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS 

Messi to score anytime goal: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09)
Messi to score first goal: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

* odds as of 4/4/2024

