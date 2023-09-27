MLS
2023 U.S. Open Cup odds: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Houston lines
2023 U.S. Open Cup odds: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Houston lines

Updated Sep. 27, 2023 4:42 p.m. ET

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi on Wednesday night, as the international superstar's status is unknown for Inter Miami's match against the Houston Dynamo for the U.S. Open Cup Championship.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner last played Sept. 20 when he left after 37 minutes in the 4-0 MLS victory over Toronto FC.

Messi sat out the 1-1 draw against Orlando City on Sunday because of a reported scar tissue problem.

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino said they are taking Messi's status day-by-day.

Lionel Messi claims snub by PSG

"We imagine that he doesn't want to miss the very important final," Martino said on Tuesday. "In this case, yes I will sit down with him to see what his feelings are."

Messi has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 12 matches for Inter Miami.

Let's take a look at the odds for the U.S. Open Cup title match as Inter Miami seeks its second trophy since signing Messi (the other is the Leagues Cup).

Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, CBSSN

Result at the end of regulation

Moneyline: Inter Miami -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Houston +144 (bet $10 to win $24.40 total)

Over/Under 3.5 goals

Over: +168 (bet $10 to win $26.80 total)
Under: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS 

Messi to score anytime goal: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)
Messi to score first goal: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

*odds as of 9/27/2023

Inter Miami (9-15-5, 32 points) is in 14th place in MLS' Eastern Conference but just five points behind New York City FC for the ninth and final playoff berth.

Inter Miami has played two fewer matches than NYCFC.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is named after Lamar Hunt, the founder of MLS and founder/owner of the Kansas City Chiefs.

