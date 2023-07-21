MLS 2023 MLS odds: Bettors going big on Lionel Messi in Inter Miami debut Published Jul. 21, 2023 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Lionel Messi MLS era begins when Inter Miami CF plays Cruz Azul of Liga MX in a Leagues Cup match at 8 p.m. ET Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. And bettors are going big on the superstar's debut.

According to BetMGM, 99% of wagers are on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to score an anytime goal (+115).

Messi shocked the soccer world by leaving Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain to sign with Inter Miami CF, which joined MLS for the 2020 season in early June. Inter Miami also has acquired Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba.

The 29 MLS teams and 18 Liga MX squads will participate in the Leagues Cup, with the championship match set for Aug. 19. But for now, let's look at the match odds, as well as other wagers for Messi's Miami debut.

Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami CF, 8 p.m. ET Friday, Apple TV/Univision

Moneyline: Inter Miami CF +115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total); Cruz Azul +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Draw: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Over/Under 3.5 goals: Over +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total), Under -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

OTHER LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Messi to score first goal: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Before placing wagers on the legend, bettors might consider how much action Messi will even see on Friday since he's not expected to start.

Insight from FOX Sports Insider Martin Rogers:

"It seems likely that Messi will be restricted to a cameo from the substitutes' bench, given that he has had limited training and competition of late. What can be guaranteed is a sellout crowd, a lot of cameras, worldwide interest and a special night in the history of MLS. Beckham was quoted in Argentina media as saying Messi might not play, though a far more positive tone has been struck in other media appearances."

