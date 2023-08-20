Major League Baseball 2023 MLB odds: New York Yankees' playoff hopes in dire straits Published Aug. 20, 2023 12:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's finally beginning to set in: The New York Yankees will likely miss the playoffs.

As FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica pointed out, the betting odds have spoken.

The Yankees currently sit at -10000 "No" to make the playoffs (a +2500 "Yes") at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Entering Sunday, the Yankees' odds to win the AL East sat at a whopping +50000. To win the American League, +25000, and to win the World Series, +40000.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York won 99 games last season, the fifth-most wins in MLB, winning the AL East by seven games over the Toronto Blue Jays.

But currently, the Yankees are last in the division standings at 60-63, five games behind the rival Boston Red Sox. They've lost seven in a row and eight of their last nine, and in those seven consecutive losses, they've been outscored 45-15.

In the last four games, New York has scored just four runs total.

After the Yankees' latest loss, an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of Boston on Saturday, ace Gerrit Cole was nearly at a loss for words.

The Yankees last missed the playoffs in 2016, after missing the playoffs in 2013 and 2014 and losing the AL wild card in 2015.

FOX Sports' Dexter Fowler, a former All-Star and World Series champion during his playing days, put the Yankees' performance this season into perspective.

"I think this is worse than rock bottom, if that's a thing. … It's just the small things, the little things that they're doing. They're not playing the game the right way.

" … When's it's bad, it's bad, and it's really, really bad for them right now."

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news on the Yankees, the MLB and the rest of the sports world.

share