Major League Baseball Yankees, Mets stuck in limbo as trade deadline approaches Published Jul. 27, 2023 8:02 a.m. ET

NEW YORK — It was silent in the visitor’s clubhouse at Yankee Stadium. No music. No chatter. Just players quietly putting gear into their lockers, shuffling in and out of the double doors that lead to the washroom and sitting in chairs, thumbing at their phones.

About 15 minutes prior, the Mets had just locked in a 9-3 victory over the Yankees on Tuesday night in the Bronx. But you couldn’t tell by the atmosphere in the locker room. This was a mostly uncomplicated win for the Mets, too. Pete Alonso blasted a pair of home runs, Daniel Vogelbach added another, Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings, and the mercurial bullpen threatened to give up the lead, but hung on long enough to secure the final nine outs.

So, what gives? Why weren’t the Mets rejoicing in a win over their crosstown rivals? Big picture, the Mets understand they have a long way to go before they can consider this season a success. At the same time, it’s possible that the ship has already sailed. Tuesday’s win against the Yankees was a step in the right direction, to be sure. But the Mets have been here before. Really, so have the Yankees.

As pinstriped fans and orange and blue armies packed out the Bronx for the second installment of the Subway Series, it was hard to ignore the obvious. The Mets and Yankees are in precarious situations. Each team needs more wins, more consistency, and more reasons to believe they have what it takes to compete in the postseason. If the season ended today, the Mets and Yankees would represent two of the 18 teams ineligible for the playoffs.

"Every game is important. Doesn’t matter who’s playing," Alonso said afterward. "Doesn’t matter if we’re playing the Yankees, the Red Sox, or the Nationals, or whoever else, because right now we’re at a point in the season where all wins matter. Every series is a big series. It doesn’t matter who’s over there."

All of which means the Mets and Yankees, enduring comparable disappointing seasons, are still in limbo with the Aug. 1 trade deadline rapidly approaching.

Neither team knows how much to give up, if at all. It’s possible both New York clubs do very little, or even stand pat, over the next week. Still, the path to contention is a bit clearer for the Yankees than it is the Mets.

This was the backdrop as the crosstown rivals battled in a two-game series, which fittingly ended in a split after lefty Carlos Rodón steered the Yankees to a 3-1 win Wednesday. The Yankees, at least, are still six games over .500 and within striking distance (2.5 games behind Toronto) of the final wild-card spot. But the Mets, who are seven games under .500 and 7.5 games out of the playoff mix, can no longer afford to pile up losses. Mets brass is looking for any optimism it can find, any reason to delay their announcement as sellers, which many Queens fans believe is inevitable.

"If we don't get better we have decisions to make at the trade deadline," Mets owner Steve Cohen said near the end of his club's 7-19 June. "That’s not my preferred end result. But I’m preparing all contingencies."

They should be prepared to unload then, having lost eight of their past 13 games. But Cohen also understands that flashing the largest team payroll in the history of Major League Baseball, and winding up as sellers at the deadline, can only be described as a failure on multiple levels. To avoid that outcome, the Mets likely need to sweep their upcoming four-game home series with the Nationals. Even so, it might not be enough to convince general manager Billy Eppler he should keep their best trade chips, players like David Robertson, Tommy Pham, Mark Canha and Omar Narváez, especially when much of this roster is on the books beyond 2023.

The Mets are, for now, in a state of suspension.

Even the future of Verlander is in limbo. The veteran right-hander signed a two-year, $86.67 million contract with the Mets in December. He began the season on the injured list, got out to a rocky start through his first month-plus of outings, and has since turned it around for a 1.46 ERA over his past six starts. Contending teams are reportedly checking with the Mets on whether Verlander is available — and if he’s willing to waive his full no-trade clause. But it sounds like Verlander is in no hurry to pack his bags.

"I would hope that if there was any chance of that, Billy would come and talk to me, and that hasn’t happened," Verlander said in response to whether he’s thought about the trade deadline. "I’m focused on being a Met. I signed here. I want to win here. Obviously, it hasn’t gone according to plan just yet. But I didn’t sign a one-year deal."

On the other hand, it would be more than surprising if the Yankees, whose lineup figures to look a lot different by next spring, did anything but buy in the coming days. That doesn't necessarily mean they’ll be aggressive right now, but they’re just too close to grabbing the final wild-card spot to not at least try adding a couple of impact pieces without giving too much up.

When Aaron Boone was asked Wednesday whether his club's results this week will impact what the front office does at the deadline, the Yankees skipper responded with an ambiguous "possibly." Boone sidestepped questions on the team’s trade plans, saying he is focused on the current roster in the clubhouse.

The Yankees have for so long failed to address the revolving door in left field, an issue that has been on their radar well before the 2023 season started. They have another shot to improve the outfield in the coming days — beyond Aaron Judge's imminent return — but it depends on which teams are making their stars available.

The Yankees have kept an eye on Cody Bellinger, who would be a terrific fit in a Yankees lineup that deeply needs more proven left-handed hitters not named Anthony Rizzo. But the Cubs are winning in recent days in large part because of Bellinger. He’s crushed eight home runs and posted a 1.189 OPS in 21 games this month. It’s possible the Cubs won’t end up as sellers, effectively taking Marcus Stroman and others off the trade block, which would leave the Yankees with fewer places to pivot and make a big splash to fill a critical need.

In another interesting trade scenario, the Yankees and Mets could engage in a swap. The Bronx Bombers could use a veteran catcher following Jose Trevino’s season-ending wrist surgery. The Mets essentially have little need for backup backstop Narváez with hot-hitting rookie Francisco Álvarez earning most of the playing time. GM Brian Cashman and Eppler have a solid relationship dating back to their days as colleagues in the Yankees organization from 2004-2015. It’s possible the two New York GMs could strike a deal that makes sense for both sides.

"Certainly in my chair, I understand it’s a lot more complicated than just — go get this guy, go get that guy," Boone said. "It sometimes takes even more than just two teams to tango. Things gotta match up. I know it’s an arduous time for the front office and working through so many different scenarios."

Both teams' inconsistency on the field has only complicated any course of action off it.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

