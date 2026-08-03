Major League Baseball
Yankees Add More Hitting Help, Reportedly Trade For Giants OF Heliot Ramos
Major League Baseball

Yankees Add More Hitting Help, Reportedly Trade For Giants OF Heliot Ramos

Published Aug. 3, 2026 5:14 p.m. ET

The New York Yankees are continuing to bolster their lineup in the final hour ahead of Monday's MLB trade deadline. 

New York has agreed to a deal to acquire outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants, ESPN reported

Ramos, 26, is putting up another productive season at the plate for the Giants. He's hitting .264 with a .728 OPS, nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 74 games this season. Ramos, who was an All-Star in 2024, hit 43 total homers in the previous two seasons. 

The Yankees' move for Ramos came a day after they acquired first baseman Luis Garcia from the Washington Nationals. New York's moves for Ramos and Garcia show a clear desire to upgrade their lineup as they've struggled at the plate since Aaron Judge's injury in early August. Garcia had led the National League in slugging percentage prior to Sunday's trade. 

While New York has struggled offensively with Judge out of the lineup, the Yankees remain in the thick of the AL East race. They're 63-49 entering Monday, putting them 2.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.

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