Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'

Bryce Harper led the Philadelphia Phillies to a commanding 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

The two-time MVP opened up the scoring in the first inning when he crushed Lance McCllurers' pitch 402 feet to right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Citizens Bank Park erupted once the ball landed in the seats, marking the first home run in a Phillies World Series home game in 13 years.

Colin Cowherd recognized the energy Harper immediately brought with his home run.

‘"When Bryce Harper hit that bomb, that home run, the video of the fans in the stands was some of the craziest stuff I’ve ever seen," Cowherd said on Wednesday's "The Herd." "Maybe it's because Philadelphia hasn't won a lot recently. They're a very intense fan base. But the reaction in the crowd … people were leaving their seats and jumping and hugging. It looked like it was a college football crowd … national championship."

The crowd's reaction to Harper's home run made Cowherd realize that the 30-year-old slugger, who has "had the weight of the world on his shoulders since he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 16 years old," is finally being allowed to have fun.

"Remember when Bryce Harper came into sport? He had the big hair and the big flair, and he kept saying ‘We’re not having enough fun in the sport,'" Cowherd said. "One of his teammates was all over him that he was too showy. Remember, Bryce Harper battled some of his teammates early when he said ‘We’ve got to have more fun. Football guys are having fun. Soccer guys are having fun. Hockey guys are having fun. Why can't we have fun?' It's baseball, there's a way we have to play the game."

Now, Harper is leading a Phillies team that appears to be having fun night-in and night-out, especially during this year's postseason. Harper's home run was the first of five the Phillies hit off McCullers, which was the most a pitcher has given up in a World Series game.

Kyle Schwarber's 443-foot blast to center field in the fifth inning prompted a similar reaction from the Philly crowd as the slugger marveled at the ball for a few moments while still in the box.

"It is so great now, so refreshing to see this Philadelphia team. … They celebrate like a college baseball team in Omaha," Cowherd said. "They celebrate like college kids do. Harper came in this league and got a ton of pushback from veterans because he had too much style, and he had the big hair. Folks, since when is that a bad thing for sports? It is a great thing for sports."

Cowherd believes Harper and the city of Philadelphia are a perfect fit.

"This is the freest he's ever been able to be," Cowherd said. "Is there a player in baseball that's more connected to their fan base than Bryce Harper in Philadelphia? If he was sitting in right field and knocking down a Budweiser, he'd look like a Philadelphia fan, but, you know, more ripped."

Cowherd believes baseball needs more players like Harper, who bring more "connectability and flair" to the game.

"This is exactly what baseball needs," Cowherd said. "Bryce Harper is having the time of his life."

