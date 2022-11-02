Major League Baseball
Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'
Major League Baseball

Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'

56 mins ago

Bryce Harper led the Philadelphia Phillies to a commanding 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

The two-time MVP opened up the scoring in the first inning when he crushed Lance McCllurers' pitch 402 feet to right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Citizens Bank Park erupted once the ball landed in the seats, marking the first home run in a Phillies World Series home game in 13 years.

Colin Cowherd recognized the energy Harper immediately brought with his home run. 

‘"When Bryce Harper hit that bomb, that home run, the video of the fans in the stands was some of the craziest stuff I’ve ever seen," Cowherd said on Wednesday's "The Herd." "Maybe it's because Philadelphia hasn't won a lot recently. They're a very intense fan base. But the reaction in the crowd … people were leaving their seats and jumping and hugging. It looked like it was a college football crowd … national championship."

Bryce Harper cranks a two-run home run to give the Phillies an early 2-0 lead

Bryce Harper cranks a two-run home run to give the Phillies an early 2-0 lead
Bryce Harper cranks a two-run home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies an early 2-0 lead against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

The crowd's reaction to Harper's home run made Cowherd realize that the 30-year-old slugger, who has "had the weight of the world on his shoulders since he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 16 years old," is finally being allowed to have fun. 

"Remember when Bryce Harper came into sport? He had the big hair and the big flair, and he kept saying ‘We’re not having enough fun in the sport,'" Cowherd said. "One of his teammates was all over him that he was too showy. Remember, Bryce Harper battled some of his teammates early when he said ‘We’ve got to have more fun. Football guys are having fun. Soccer guys are having fun. Hockey guys are having fun. Why can't we have fun?' It's baseball, there's a way we have to play the game."

Now, Harper is leading a Phillies team that appears to be having fun night-in and night-out, especially during this year's postseason. Harper's home run was the first of five the Phillies hit off McCullers, which was the most a pitcher has given up in a World Series game. 

Kyle Schwarber's 443-foot blast to center field in the fifth inning prompted a similar reaction from the Philly crowd as the slugger marveled at the ball for a few moments while still in the box.

Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back home runs in Game 2.

Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back home runs in Game 2.
Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back home runs to give the Phillies a 7-0 lead against the Houston Astros.

"It is so great now, so refreshing to see this Philadelphia team. … They celebrate like a college baseball team in Omaha," Cowherd said. "They celebrate like college kids do. Harper came in this league and got a ton of pushback from veterans because he had too much style, and he had the big hair. Folks, since when is that a bad thing for sports? It is a great thing for sports."

Cowherd believes Harper and the city of Philadelphia are a perfect fit.

"This is the freest he's ever been able to be," Cowherd said. "Is there a player in baseball that's more connected to their fan base than Bryce Harper in Philadelphia? If he was sitting in right field and knocking down a Budweiser, he'd look like a Philadelphia fan, but, you know, more ripped."

Cowherd believes baseball needs more players like Harper, who bring more "connectability and flair" to the game.

"This is exactly what baseball needs," Cowherd said. "Bryce Harper is having the time of his life."

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2022 World Series: Bryce Harper’s historic postseason is in rarefied air
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Bryce Harper’s historic postseason is in rarefied air

1 hour ago
2022 World Series: Bryce Harper having a historic postseason. He can thank the DH
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Bryce Harper having a historic postseason. He can thank the DH

3 hours ago
2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Astros-Phillies Game 4
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Astros-Phillies Game 4

3 hours ago
How to watch Astros vs. Phillies Game 4: World Series 2022
Major League Baseball

How to watch Astros vs. Phillies Game 4: World Series 2022

15 hours ago
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's takeaways from Phillies' Game 3 win
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's takeaways from Phillies' Game 3 win

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes