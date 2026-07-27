Last Night In Baseball: Munetaka Murakami Celebrates Bobblehead Day With Dingers

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Murakami Back

Munetaka Murakami helped propel the White Sox to relevancy in his first 57 games in the majors, by batting .240/.378/.560 with 20 homers through May 29. The rookie first baseman ended up on the IL with a hamstring strain, however, and only recently returned after missing 35 games. While he struggled a bit in his first week back, the second one has been much better: Murakami has a 1.126 OPS in his last six games, and on Sunday against the Astros went 3-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs in a 12-3 win.

Murakami responded to a first-inning solo homer by Astros’ shortstop Jeremy Peña by belting a two-run shot off Ronel Blanco in the bottom of the inning.

Peña tied things back up with his second dinger of the day, but Murakami gave the White Sox back the lead with an RBI ground out in the third. In the seventh, with Chicago already up 6-3, he hit a two-run single to make it five RBIs on the day.

He wasn’t done yet, however: his third and final hit against Houston was a second home run, No. 22 on the season, to give Chicago a 12-3 lead and Murakami his sixth ribbie of the game.

All of this on his bobblehead day, too! Murakami, despite missing dozens of games, is just one home run behind Blue Jays’ third baseman Kazuma Okamoto for the most-ever by a Japan-born rookie — Okamoto just passed the previous record held by Dodgers’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani. With Murakami feeling healthy and looking as much again, Okamoto might not hold onto that record for very long.

Phillies Snap Losing Streak

The Phillies have had it rough of late, going just 9-11 in July to this point after back-to-back 18-win months to reverse their early struggles. Philadelphia has dropped series to the Mets, Dodgers and now Yankees in a row, but on Sunday, at least Philly avoided a sweep with a convincing W over New York.

Second baseman Bryson Stott made it 2-0 Phillies in the second with his eighth homer of the year, a hard liner 110 mph off the bat against Will Warren — this one got out of the park in a hurry.

In the next inning, third baseman Alec Bohm hit a three-run double to make it 5-0, and then Stott added a single to put the Phillies up by half-a-dozen.

While New York would cut that lead in half with a three-run fifth, Philadelphia didn’t wait long to push it back to a six-run lead and then more. Shortstop Trea Turner singled in a run in the seventh, then Bohm was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, plating another. Stott then came up again, and hit his 20th double of the year to clear the bases and make it 11-3, as well as giving himself a five-RBI performance.

DH Ben Rice would hit a garbage time solo shot to make it 11-4, but that was all for scoring from both sides from there. Stott went 3-for-4 with a run, homer, double and five RBIs, which was more than enough to support a quality start from Cristopher Sánchez.

While the Phillies are 5.5 back of the Braves now thanks to recent struggles, they are still two ahead in the NL wild-card race, with seven teams within seven games of them in the standings. Things could be worse, and if this just ends up being a little midseason slump and not more of Philadelphia’s early season struggles, then that lead should be plenty. That’s why they play the games, though!

Marlins Do Not Snap Losing Streak

While the Phillies ended a four-game skid, the Marlins weren’t so lucky. Miami was swept by the Padres and have lost a franchise-worst 12 games in a row, and this coming off of a June in which the Marlins led the majors with 20 wins.

Just as bad is how Miami lost this one. It was leading 3-1 through seven innings, but in the eighth, everything unraveled fast. DH Manny Machado — who to that point was responsible for the lone Padres’ run, on an RBI double in the fifth — came up to the plate with second baseman Jake Cronenworth already on base. Cronenworth had hit a leadoff single against new pitcher Lake Bachar, and Machado would follow that with his 23rd homer of the season — tie game, 3-3.

Machado, by the way, is now up to a 102 OPS+ on the season after an abysmal May and most of June, as he’s hit .293/.390/.638 with seven doubles and 11 homers over his last 31 games and 136 plate appearances. Center fielder Jackson Merrill would hit the go-ahead dinger two batters later, then backstop Luis Campusano would drive in third baseman Luis Rengifo to make it 5-3.

The Padres’ bullpen would hold Miami down the rest of the way, and with the W move back to .500, at 53-53. The Marlins are now actually a game behind the Padres in the NL wild-card race: San Diego is two back, Miami three.

Birthday Grand Slam!

Ryan O’Hearn’s birthday is July 26 — hey, that was yesterday — and he celebrated the best way an MLB player can. Not just with a win, but with one he was largely responsible for: the Pirates defeated the Cubs, 8-7, in a game in which O’Hearn hit a grand slam. A birthday grand slam!

That was his 17th homer of the year, and it was huge for the Pirates: with the Diamondbacks losing, Pittsburgh picked up a game in the NL wild-card standings, and sits just one game behind Arizona for the third of three spots now, allowing them to keep pace with the Nationals.

Miz Is Ridiculous

The Brewers have wanted to try to give Jacob Misiorowski a bit of a break when possible, given he’s in his first full season in the majors and has already thrown nearly as many innings in 2026 as he did in all of 2025 across the minors and MLB. So, you knew he wasn’t going to actually have a shot at matching or setting any strikeout records on Sunday, but that didn’t make his performance any less exciting. Miz struck out the first seven Rockies he faced, and 11 of the first 12. Through the first four innings, he had allowed zero baserunners, to boot.

Misiorowski ended up getting "just" one strikeout in the fifth, and allowed his sole hit and run of the day on a solo homer by rookie center fielder Cole Carrigg. Milwaukee lifted their young ace at 83 pitches rather than push him, trusting that the pen and lineup could make this 3-1 lead last, and they sure did. Not only did the bullpen match Miz by giving up just one more run, but the Brewers scored another eight for an 11-2 final.

The 24-year-old Miz is leading the majors with 185 strikeouts in 120 innings: he’s struck out a league-best 13.9 batters per nine and 40.6% of the batters he has faced. His ERA is also leading the majors, at 1.58 — there is a whole lot of season left and little reason to push Miz now, not when what’s in front of both the Brewers and Misiorowski is bigger than a July matchup against the Rockies. No offense, Colorado, you get it.

Little League Dinger!

The Twins took down the Athletics, 11-8, and got there in part thanks to a Little League home run. In the bottom of the first, right fielder Kody Clemens came up with a runner on, and hit a triple to right field on a line drive. That should have just made it a 2-0 game, but shortstop Alika Williams made a bad throw.

The Twins’ social media accounts initially described it as an inside-the-park homer, but Williams was charged with an error, making this the Little League variant of a homer. The run counts the same, though, and that 3-0 lead Minnesota started with stands out in a game won by three runs.

The A’s continue to spiral and now have the second-worst record in the American League, but Minnesota finds itself one game back of a wild-card spot after taking this weekend series, behind the Guardians and ahead of the Mariners, Astros, Orioles and Tigers, all of which are within 3.5 games of Cleveland.

Arozarena and Canzone Down Rangers

The Mariners aren’t back over .500 yet despite sitting 1.5 back of a wild-card, but got a little closer on Sunday with a win over the Rangers — Seattle is also just 1.5 back of Texas in the AL West standings, so it isn’t stuck going for just one race here.

In a 6-4 victory, most of the damage was done by Randy Arozarena and Dominic Canzone. The latter was Seattle’s DH, while the former lined up in left, and the two hit third and fourth in the lineup, respectively. That ended up mattering, because in the seventh, Canzone hit his 16th homer of the year, a three-run shot to put the Mariners ahead, 4-3…

…and then Arozarena followed with a solo shot on the very next pitch, a middle-middle cutter.

Canzone would add another in the ninth with an RBI double, his third hit and fourth RBI of the day.

All told, the duo went 6-for-10 with two runs and five RBIs, and most of that coming against the Rangers’ bullpen: Jacob deGrom threw five innings and allowed just one run with four strikeouts and no walks, but the pen erased that work in short order.

A Blast From Adell

Would you like to see Angels’ right fielder Jo Adell hit a 446-foot home run?

That was actually his second blast of the day, as well as second and third RBIs — the Angels ended up defeating the Giants, 4-3, with that absolute shot being the difference.

Wood Reaches 30 Homers

There are now five MLB players with 30 home runs in 2026, thanks to Nationals’ right fielder James Wood making the Diamondbacks’ day a bad one. Wood went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and three RBIs to go along with a walk and two runs, helping to power a 10-7 dub for the Nats.

His first one was a shot, too, at 430 feet and 108.3 mph off the bat, and it also tied the game up 4-4 in the fifth. Then, in the eighth, Wood hit one "just" 418 feet to left-center, with a 109.6 mph exit velocity.

Wood is now one homer shy of his 2025 total, a career-best 31, with 56 games to go in 2026. He’s hitting .271/.396/.557 while leading the NL in OPS and total bases and the majors in runs and walks. Oh, right, and he’s still just 23 years old.

Mets Avoid Dodgers' Sweep

The Mets are reportedly preparing to trade… well. A lot of players. New York is just 44-62, in last place in the NL East and holding the second-worst record in the NL despite an estimated payroll of $366 million, so some changes have to be made. On Sunday, though, the Mets looked like they were supposed to, defeating the Dodgers 8-3.

Offseason trade acquisition — and likely future member of [contender] Freddy Peralta, in the midst of a disappointing campaign, went four innings but gave up three runs before handing things off to a bullpen that was up to the task. The offense did its job, too, with left fielder Tyrone Taylor hitting a three-run shot in the sixth to put New York up, 4-3.

The offense did not look back. A passed ball resulted in another run in the seventh, then second baseman Marcus Semien — who had come into the game as a defensive sub — launched a three-run homer to make it 8-3, the final score.

It’s not a loss that will harm the Dodgers overly much: Los Angeles still has the best record in the majors and is 12 games up on the next-closest NL West team even though Arizona is also in possession of a postseason spot right now. It’s a good reminder for the Mets, though, that they have pieces worth dealing and pieces worth keeping, all in the name of getting it right next time.