Major League Baseball
The Savannah Bananas - Banana Ball World Tour
Watch the Savannah Bananas - May 20th @ 10pm ET

Updated May. 20, 2023 12:18 p.m. ET
Watch the Savannah Bananas - Las Vegas, NV, (May 20th @ 10pm ET)

The Savannah Bananas are a baseball team who have sold out every game since 2016. Deemed "the greatest show in sports" by ESPN, this is the most FUN you'll ever have at a baseball game. The team has been featured on ESPN, Wall Street Journal, CNN, and Sports Illustrated and are made popular by their on-field hijinks and videos.

The Bananas play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball which features new rules to make the game more fast-paced and entertaining. 

"We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be. 

We think there’s a better way to do almost everything. So, we will try it all. Some people may think we’re crazy. But we are okay with that. No matter what, we just want to have fun. We are driven by this goal to make baseball fun. And ultimately give fans the best possible experience at our ballpark. 

Watch The Savannah Bananas’ Banana Ball World Tour LIVE on Caffeine TV. Follow on Caffeine to get notified when live!.

