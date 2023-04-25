Watch the Savannah Bananas - May 20th @ 10pm ET
Watch the Savannah Bananas - Las Vegas, NV, (May 20th @ 10pm ET)
The Savannah Bananas are a baseball team who have sold out every game since 2016. Deemed "the greatest show in sports" by ESPN, this is the most FUN you'll ever have at a baseball game. The team has been featured on ESPN, Wall Street Journal, CNN, and Sports Illustrated and are made popular by their on-field hijinks and videos.
The Bananas play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball which features new rules to make the game more fast-paced and entertaining.
"We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be.
We think there’s a better way to do almost everything. So, we will try it all. Some people may think we’re crazy. But we are okay with that. No matter what, we just want to have fun. We are driven by this goal to make baseball fun. And ultimately give fans the best possible experience at our ballpark.
Watch The Savannah Bananas’ Banana Ball World Tour LIVE on Caffeine TV. Follow on Caffeine to get notified when live!.
-
Why the Orioles will be MLB's next dynasty
MLB panic meter: Assessing the Yankees, Astros, Padres, Mets and more
Cubs shuffle deck with Bellinger to IL, Hosmer designated for assignment
-
Mets call up former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez
Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen echoes Randy Johnson, kills bird with pitch
What we learned in MLB this week: Aaron Judge has his eye on another HR title
-
Padres slugger Machado headed to injured list with fractured left hand
Clayton Kershaw, pitching days after mother's death, deserves a historic ovation
Marlins phenom Eury Perez has arrived. The sky is the limit for the 6-8 pitcher
-
Why the Orioles will be MLB's next dynasty
MLB panic meter: Assessing the Yankees, Astros, Padres, Mets and more
Cubs shuffle deck with Bellinger to IL, Hosmer designated for assignment
-
Mets call up former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez
Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen echoes Randy Johnson, kills bird with pitch
What we learned in MLB this week: Aaron Judge has his eye on another HR title
-
Padres slugger Machado headed to injured list with fractured left hand
Clayton Kershaw, pitching days after mother's death, deserves a historic ovation
Marlins phenom Eury Perez has arrived. The sky is the limit for the 6-8 pitcher