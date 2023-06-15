Major League Baseball
Robot umpires not likely to get MLB call-up for 2024
Major League Baseball

Robot umpires not likely to get MLB call-up for 2024

Published Jun. 15, 2023 8:01 p.m. ET

Robot umpires likely won't be ready for a big league call-up next season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Automatic Ball-Strike System being used at Triple-A is not likely to be used in the big leagues in 2024.

"I think there’s some sentiment among the group that we made had a lot of changes here," he said Thursday following an owners meeting. "We ought to let the dust settle and there are clearly unresolved operational issues with respect to ABS. Despite all the testing, we still have some things that are unresolved."

Defining a computerized strike zone is among the issues.

The independent Atlantic League trialed the ABS system at its 2019 All-Star Game, and it was used in that's year Arizona Fall League of top prospects. The ABS was tried at eight of nine ballparks of the Low-A Southeast League in 2021, then moved up to Triple-A in 2022.

At Triple-A this year, half the games use the robots for ball/strike calls and half have a human making decisions subject to appeals by teams to the ABS.

MLB adopted a pitch clock this year, along with restrictions on defensive shifts, pitcher disengagements such as pickoff attempts, and larger bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Average time of a nine-inning game has dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes from 3:05 through a similar number of games last year. The .248 big league batting average is up from .243 for the full 2022 season and on track to be the highest since 2019.

"Still being a believer in the truism that the big leagues are different, the fact of the matter is the outcomes so far have looked very much like what we saw in the experimentation in minor league baseball, both in terms of game time, number of violations per game, the number of violations coming down over time," Manfred said.

Texas Rangers, Rays & Braves headline the MLB Power Rankings

Texas Rangers, Rays & Braves headline the MLB Power Rankings

Average attendance of 27,630 is up from 25,620 through the same number of dates last year.

"We’re going to be up somewhere in the 6-8% range, which is nice number for us," Manfred said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jesse Marsch will not be next USMNT manager, per his agent

Jesse Marsch will not be next USMNT manager, per his agent

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes