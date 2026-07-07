Major League Baseball
Pirates Star SS Konnor Griffin Suffers Finger Injury; Expected To Miss 8–10 Weeks
Major League Baseball

Pirates Star SS Konnor Griffin Suffers Finger Injury; Expected To Miss 8–10 Weeks

Published Jul. 7, 2026 5:38 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Pirates will have to try to stay in postseason contention without rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin.

The club placed the 20-year-old rising star on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday due to an issue with the knuckle on the ring finger on his left hand. Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Griffin is expected to miss 8-10 weeks.

Griffin, who made his major league debut in April before signing a lengthy extension, injured the finger in the early portion of a victory over Washington on Sunday. He remained in the lineup and finished with two hits before a postgame exam detailed the extent of the injury.

Tomczyk said the injury was to the sagittal band, which stabilizes the ring finger. Griffin will keep the hand in a splint for about six weeks before resuming baseball activities.

The injury is the second significant setback for Griffin during a promising rookie season. He missed most of June with a strained right forearm.

"He's really been a big part of our success," Pirates manager Don Kelly said. "I think for him to learn through this, too, every single player goes through injuries. He’s just had a couple tough ones at the beginning. I know he’ll be stronger after going through it."

When healthy, Griffin has been a revelation for the Pirates, looking every bit the franchise cornerstone they hoped he'd be after selecting him in the first round of the 2024 draft. Griffin is hitting .276 with five homers, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 59 games.

Jared Triolo will primarily fill in at shortstop for Pittsburgh, which entered Tuesday at 46-45 and in the middle of a large swath of National League teams in the postseason mix.

Griffin joins an increasingly crowded injured list that includes center fielder Oneil Cruz and first baseman Spencer Horwitz.

Pittsburgh called up infielder Jack Brannigan from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Griffin's spot on the roster.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

share
recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: How to Watch 2026 MLB All-Star Rosters Announcement: Time, Channel, Streaming for the Selection Show

    How to Watch 2026 MLB All-Star Rosters Announcement: Time, Channel, Streaming for the Selection Show

    MLB Trending Image: MLB 2026 Buzz: Brewers Promote Luis Lara, 1 Month After Major Pre-Debut Extension

    MLB 2026 Buzz: Brewers Promote Luis Lara, 1 Month After Major Pre-Debut Extension

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB All-Star Rosters Revealed: See Who Joins Shohei Ohtani And Aaron Judge

    2026 MLB All-Star Rosters Revealed: See Who Joins Shohei Ohtani And Aaron Judge

  2. MLB Trending Image: Phillies Ace Cristopher Sánchez Calls Poor Outing Monday Vs. Royals 'Crap'

    Phillies Ace Cristopher Sánchez Calls Poor Outing Monday Vs. Royals 'Crap'

    MLB Trending Image: MLB All-Star Game Snubs: The Player From Every Team Who Should Have Made It

    MLB All-Star Game Snubs: The Player From Every Team Who Should Have Made It

    MLB Trending Image: MLB All-Star Game Locations, Dates for 2026, 2027 Plus All Past Venues

    MLB All-Star Game Locations, Dates for 2026, 2027 Plus All Past Venues

  3. MLB Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From MLB's All-Star Roster Reveal: Mike Trout Is Back; Dodgers Take Over

    4 Takeaways From MLB's All-Star Roster Reveal: Mike Trout Is Back; Dodgers Take Over

    MLB Trending Image: Marlins Pull Eury Pérez After Seven Perfect Innings, Survive 9-8 Thriller vs. A’s

    Marlins Pull Eury Pérez After Seven Perfect Innings, Survive 9-8 Thriller vs. A’s

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB All-Star Game: Every Team's Best All-Star Of The 21st Century

    2026 MLB All-Star Game: Every Team's Best All-Star Of The 21st Century

Item 1 of 3
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Team's First-Half MVP

2026 MLB Power Rankings: Every Team's First-Half MVP

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: How to Watch 2026 MLB All-Star Rosters Announcement: Time, Channel, Streaming for the Selection Show

    How to Watch 2026 MLB All-Star Rosters Announcement: Time, Channel, Streaming for the Selection Show

    MLB Trending Image: MLB 2026 Buzz: Brewers Promote Luis Lara, 1 Month After Major Pre-Debut Extension

    MLB 2026 Buzz: Brewers Promote Luis Lara, 1 Month After Major Pre-Debut Extension

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB All-Star Rosters Revealed: See Who Joins Shohei Ohtani And Aaron Judge

    2026 MLB All-Star Rosters Revealed: See Who Joins Shohei Ohtani And Aaron Judge

  2. MLB Trending Image: Phillies Ace Cristopher Sánchez Calls Poor Outing Monday Vs. Royals 'Crap'

    Phillies Ace Cristopher Sánchez Calls Poor Outing Monday Vs. Royals 'Crap'

    MLB Trending Image: MLB All-Star Game Snubs: The Player From Every Team Who Should Have Made It

    MLB All-Star Game Snubs: The Player From Every Team Who Should Have Made It

    MLB Trending Image: MLB All-Star Game Locations, Dates for 2026, 2027 Plus All Past Venues

    MLB All-Star Game Locations, Dates for 2026, 2027 Plus All Past Venues

  3. MLB Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From MLB's All-Star Roster Reveal: Mike Trout Is Back; Dodgers Take Over

    4 Takeaways From MLB's All-Star Roster Reveal: Mike Trout Is Back; Dodgers Take Over

    MLB Trending Image: Marlins Pull Eury Pérez After Seven Perfect Innings, Survive 9-8 Thriller vs. A’s

    Marlins Pull Eury Pérez After Seven Perfect Innings, Survive 9-8 Thriller vs. A’s

    MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB All-Star Game: Every Team's Best All-Star Of The 21st Century

    2026 MLB All-Star Game: Every Team's Best All-Star Of The 21st Century

Item 1 of 3
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Argentina vs. Egypt Watch Argentina vs. EgyptWatch Switzerland vs. Colombia Watch Switzerland vs. ColombiaWatch MLB All-Star Game Watch MLB All-Star Game
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes