Major League Baseball Pirates' Dennis Santana Involved in Fan Altercation During Game vs. Tigers Published Jun. 19, 2025 11:14 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana was involved in an altercation with a fan during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers and at one point is seen leaping and swiping at the person.

In videos posted to social media, Santana can be seen pointing out the fan to a police officer before jumping and swinging at the person who is in the front row above the Pittsburgh bullpen at Comerica Park.

The fan appeared to be wearing a Tigers hat and a shirt honoring Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

After jumping at the fan, Santana was escorted away by Pirates bullpen personnel and held back by a teammate.

He entered the game in the ninth inning, pitching to one batter before the game was delayed by rain. The Pirates won, 8-4.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

