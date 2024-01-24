Major League Baseball
New York Yankees reportedly adjusting 2024 road jerseys
Published Jan. 24, 2024 3:12 p.m. ET

At first glance, the New York Yankees will look unchanged on the road, sporting their traditional gray jersey with black font on the front. That said, when one puts the magnifying glass closer to the jersey at hand, it will be different.

New York's 2024 road jerseys will feature the same base, gray color but without the white piping around "NEW YORK," UniWatch reported Tuesday.

New York's home jersey remains unchanged, with black and white pinstripes down the jersey and pants.

The Yankees are coming off an 82-80 campaign, good for fourth in the AL East and their worst winning percentage (50.6%) since 1992 (46.9%). It's the first time they missed the MLB playoffs since 2016.

That said, New York is in the midst of a robust offseason that has seen it acquire star outfielder Juan Soto, veteran Alex Verdugo and ink starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on a two-year deal. 

The Yankees also return first baseman Anthony Rizzo and left-hander Nestor Cortes, who each missed substantial time due to injury in 2023.

