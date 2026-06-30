The Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes: Why The Tigers Can't Afford To Wait

YANKEE STADIUM (New York) – Tarik Skubal danced off the mound and swaggered into the Tigers dugout after striking out five consecutive Yankees hitters to end the fourth inning. He got better as he went along, shoving his fastest pitch of the night — a 100 mph sinker — to devastate slugger Ben Rice. It was pure gas.

Skubal had everything working for him in his 11th start of the year and fourth since coming off the injured list. His velocity was overpowering. His pitch movement was lethal. His command was elite. His panache was back.

On Tuesday night in the Bronx, Skubal put on a clinic in pitching. This was the first time since Skubal returned from the injured list that he looked like himself: the back-to-back reigning American League Cy Young Award winner coveted by the entire league. He struck out nine and permitted just one hit across six innings in front of tens of thousands of fans who badly want to see him in pinstripes.

That opportunity is knocking on the door. Skubal is the jewel of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and with the southpaw twirling another gem, the Tigers cannot afford to wait to deal him. The Yankees, who lost their sixth straight game, are just the latest club to get a front-row seat to Skubal’s wipeout dominance that could be in their rotation before the summer is over.

Skubal is a generational talent, but he’s only human. Of course, it had crept into his mind that Tuesday night could’ve been one of his final starts as a Tiger.

"That’s the reality, right? I’d be lying if I said it hadn’t, but I can’t let that impact my day-to-day and who I am on the mound," Skubal told me after Detroit’s 9-3 win at Yankee Stadium. "If I let that creep in, it's just another distraction. I really don't care. My job is to go out there and compete and win baseball games for the Detroit Tigers, and I'm gonna keep doing that until I'm told I'm on another team."

There is a version of Skubal this year when he spends his final months in a Tigers uniform. The ace could be pitching meaningless September games while his free agency clock winds down. Detroit's front office could be watching a franchise-altering asset walk out the door for nothing more than a compensatory draft pick.

Given where the Tigers (37-49) sit right now — nine games behind first place in the AL Central and six games from a wild-card spot — that version should terrify president of baseball operations Scott Harris more than any other outcome available to him.

Skubal is about to become the most sought-after trade chip the sport has seen in years.

The last time a pitcher with Skubal’s pedigree was traded as a rental piece was when the Nationals dealt three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the Dodgers in 2021. But Scherzer was 36 years old at the time. Skubal is still just 29.

Rental aces come around occasionally, but one this elite, this early in his prime, almost never does.

"I get it, it'll get loud," Skubal said of the trade speculation. "Hopefully, we quiet it down because we're gonna win a lot of baseball games and quiet that noise."

Tarik Skubal greets his teammates before beating the New York Yankees on June 30. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

That's what the Tigers had initially planned. They entered 2026 believing they'd built a legitimate AL Central favorite around Skubal. They signed fellow southpaw Framber Valdez to a massive three-year, $115 million contract. A young position-player core headlined by outfielder Riley Greene, infielder Kevin McGonigle, and catcher Dillon Dingler was supposed to take them all the way. Instead, injuries and a lineup that has produced one of the league's lowest run totals have buried Detroit near the basement of baseball’s weakest division.

Skubal himself, who missed just over six weeks after having bone fragments removed from his elbow in an experimental scope procedure, has all but dared his front office to act. Two weeks ago, he warned: "If they [Detroit’s front office] don’t think what we have is a World Series or playoff-caliber team, then the whole team is going to look different. That’s just the nature of the beast."

That's the uncomfortable truth Harris is staring down.

Skubal is a pending free agent widely expected to command a contract in the neighborhood of $400 million this winter. It would shatter the record for the largest overall contract value for a full-time starting pitcher in MLB history. It’s the kind of money the Tigers have shown no indication of offering. If Detroit holds him past the deadline hoping for a miracle stretch run, the best-case scenario is a first-round playoff exit; the worst case is Skubal walking for nothing in November. There is no version of "wait and see" that improves Detroit's return.

Front offices around the league know that Skubal, even coming off an abbreviated first half due to his elbow injury, remains capable of winning a World Series. He did, after all, throw his first bullpen just 12 days after undergoing surgery. Who does that? Any team with postseason ambitions and an opening at the top of its rotation has to at least ask the price.

Start with the Dodgers, who have the prospect capital to make almost any competitive offer. The Yankees, still chasing their first championship since 2009, fit the profile too. Another ace behind Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, and Max Fried would transform their October outlook. The Cubs, who are chasing the Brewers for first place in the NL Central, have been floated as a realistic partner, with pieces close enough to the majors to satisfy Detroit. And don't overlook the first-place Rays, either. Tampa Bay needs rotation reinforcements and a healthy Skubal would elevate their already dominant unit.

In return, Detroit should look to secure controllable, near-MLB-ready pitching, as well as position players that the club can plug in immediately, or soon. The Tigers wouldn’t have to sacrifice their 2027 window if they play this right, even though it may seem daunting to win without Skubal.

"He did an excellent job of using his whole arsenal," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday of Skubal’s performance against the Yankees. "I mean, he was awesome. I love how he piled up his strikeouts. He had soft contact. I always love what Tarik Skubal looks like."

As painful as it will be for Hinch and the rest of the Tigers to say goodbye to their homegrown ace, Skubal's value has never been higher than it is right now, with just over four weeks left before the deadline. Whatever sentiment exists in Detroit about keeping the only ace the franchise has developed into a bona fide superstar since they did it with Justin Verlander, the front office doesn't have the luxury of nostalgia. The Tigers have a decision to make, and they have less time than they think to make it.