New York Mess: Mets' 9-Game Losing Streak By The Numbers

There has been nothing Amazin' about the New York Mets' start to the 2026 MLB season.

Not only are the Mets in last place in the National League East, they've lost nine consecutive games, falling to 7-13 (35.0% winning percentage) and now tied for the worst record in the sport.

Here's New York's nine-game losing streak by the numbers (Apr. 8-17):

0: The Mets have been shut out in three of the nine games during this losing streak.

1: Over the last seven days, they've hit one home run.

2: New York has lost two games with its opponents scoring no more than two runs.

5A: The first five losses in the skid came at home.

5B: Those initial five losses came against two teams that missed the playoffs last season: Arizona Diamondbacks and Athletics.

6A: The Mets haven't led at any point in six of the nine losses.

6B: Luke Weaver, whom the Mets signed to a two-year, $22 million deal in the offseason, has given up six runs over his last two appearances (1 ⅔ innings).

6.2: Opponents have scored a combined 56 runs against the Mets over this span (6.2 runs per game).

7: The Mets have scored a combined seven runs and drawn just six walks over their last five games, with both totals the worst mark in MLB over the last seven days.

13: Right-hander Kodai Senga has been unable to escape the fourth inning in each of his last two starts, surrendering a combined 13 earned runs, 19 baserunners (14 hits and five walks) and four home runs across 5 ⅔ innings.

16: New York has scored just 16 runs during this losing streak.

20: Brett Baty is 0 for his last 20.

22: The Mets' nine-game losing streak is their worst run in 22 years, with New York losing 11 consecutive games in 2004; they finished 71-91 and were managed by Art Howe in 2004.

045: First baseman Mark Vientos is batting just .045 since New York's last win (1 for 22).

167: Luis Robert is hitting .167.

810: Left-hander David Peterson owns a combined 8.10 ERA over his last two starts and, stretching beyond the Mets' nine-game losing streak, has given up at least four runs in each of his last three starts.