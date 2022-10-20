Major League Baseball MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Framber Valdez is on the bump for Houston, while Luis Severino took the mound for New York. Both pitchers have struggled in their postseason careers, and neither made it through the sixth inning in their previous starts. Will their respective luck change Thursday?

Here are the top plays from Game 2 of the ALCS.

Yankees at Astros (HOU leads series 1-0)

Heating up

Things remained scoreless through two innings, as both teams put it all on the line right out of the gate.

Houston comes up big

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman crushed Severino's four-seam fastball and hit a three-run homer to close out the third inning, as Houston took a 3-0 lead.

Closing the gap

Thanks to a double error on Valdez, the Yankees added two runs in the top fourth inning to close the gap.

