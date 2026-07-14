Major League Baseball
Junior Caminero Hit By Pitch During MLB All-Star Game, But X-Rays Negative
Major League Baseball

Junior Caminero Hit By Pitch During MLB All-Star Game, But X-Rays Negative

Updated Jul. 14, 2026 10:10 p.m. ET

Every team's worst nightmare became the Tampa Bay Rays' reality on Tuesday night, when third baseman Junior Caminero left the MLB All-Star Game after being hit by a pitch.

Caminero was hit in the hand in the top of the third inning. St. Louis Cardinals reliever Riley O'Brien threw the pitch that hit Caminero, who fell to the ground in pain after the ball made impact with his hand.

According to our Deesha Thosar, Caminero was set to get an X-ray at Citizens Bank Park with a Phillies team doctor. FOX's Tom Verducci, though, said the scans were negative and Caminero is in the clear.

The third baseman from Santo Domingo was competing in his second All-Star game, and became the first player from the Rays to start in consecutive Midsummer Classics. In 94 games this season, Caminero has 28 home runs and 59 RBI. He ranks sixth in WAR at the break, according to FanGraphs.

Caminero has been a massive force behind the Rays' success this season. At 23 years old, he's helped the Rays sit in first in the AL East – leading the New York Yankees by three games – and accumulate a 56-38 record heading into the All-Star game. 

Caminero went on an absolute tear during the first half from late June to early July, hitting 11 home runs in as many games.

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