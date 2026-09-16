How to Watch Phillies vs. Mets: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET from Citi Field, Flushing, Queens.

The New York Mets enter at 69-83 (.454), while the Philadelphia Phillies sit at 84-68 (.553). Nolan McLean (11-9, 3.24 ERA in 166.2 innings) takes the mound for the Mets, opposed by Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.69 ERA in 161.1 innings). The Phillies lead the MLB for the 2026 regular season in strikeouts at 1,476.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Phillies vs. Mets

When: Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

This matchup starts with Philadelphia's need for length from its projected starter. Nola is expected to get the ball, and his outing matters because the Phillies are trying to steady themselves after going 4-6 over their last 10 games while holding a Wild Card position.

His season line is mixed, 6-10 with a 4.69 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 165 strikeouts and 11 quality starts in 161.1 innings. The matchup gives him a chance to attack a Mets lineup that has struggled to reach base all season. New York ranks 27th in on-base percentage at .309, 24th in OPS at .704 and 23rd in batting average at .238. Early strikes put Nola in position to set the tone for a Phillies club that has been much better on the road at 42-34.

For a Phillies lineup looking for one swing to change the game, Schwarber is the obvious danger point. He comes in with 45 home runs and 95 RBI, both team highs, and he is heating up again at the right time.

On September 15, Schwarber hit his 45th homer in a loss to Washington. Over his last 10 games, he has gone deep five times, and his .875 OPS puts him among the more productive middle-of-the-order bats in the league. Against a Mets staff that has allowed 173 home runs and owns a 4.16 ERA for the season, Schwarber is the kind of hitter who can turn a tight game with one towering drive into a laugher.

With New York sending McLean to the mound, the game gives the Mets a real chance to lean on their strongest edge. He has been one of their steadiest performers, and his profile stands out on a staff that has not consistently gotten deep starts.

The right-hander is projected to start and carries an 11-9 record, 3.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 184 strikeouts and 18 quality starts across 166.2 innings. That matters against a Phillies offense that has been productive overall but has cooled lately, going 4-6 over its last 10 games. Philadelphia has also struck out 1,243 times this season, while the Mets rank sixth in strikeouts thrown with 1,355. Getting ahead and working the fastball at the top of the zone is how McLean gives New York the kind of start that keeps pressure on Philadelphia all night.

When the Mets need someone to control an at-bat against a veteran starter, Soto is the clearest focal point. He has been New York's best all-around hitter this season, and this is the kind of matchup where his plate discipline can shape the game.

Soto leads the Mets in home runs with 25 and batting average at .275, and he also owns the club's best on-base percentage at .393 and slugging percentage at .524 among the projected starters. That is especially important against Nola, who has allowed opponents to hit .265 and posted a 1.37 WHIP this season. New York's offense has lacked consistent traffic on the bases, so Soto's ability to extend counts, draw walks and drive the ball gives the Mets their best path to creating real scoring chances.

Phillies vs. Mets Odds

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