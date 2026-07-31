Major League Baseball
Giants Suspending Payment To Harrison Bader Amid Investigation Of Season-Ending Scooter Accident
Major League Baseball

Giants Suspending Payment To Harrison Bader Amid Investigation Of Season-Ending Scooter Accident

Updated Jul. 31, 2026 8:45 p.m. ET

The San Francisco Giants are suspending payments to Harrison Bader following a scooter accident that resulted in a season-ending foot injury.

"Over the weekend, Harrison Bader was involved in an accident that has delayed Harrison’s prior treatment timeline for plantar fasciitis and, unfortunately, his return to the field," Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey said in a statement.

"We are still investigating the circumstances of the accident, but will be suspending payment to Harrison until he is able to resume performing services for the club."

Bader has been sidelined since May 29 due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The injury was further aggravated during the scooter accident. However, Giants manager Tony Vitello said on Thursday that Bader's season was already over due to his pre-existing foot injury.

Bader signed a two-year, $20.5 million contract with the Giants in January. Bader appeared in 30 games before his season-ending injury and batted .170 with five home runs.

The Giants are fourth in the NL West with a record of 47-62.

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