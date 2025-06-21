Major League Baseball
Giants Pitcher Sean Hjelle Accused of Abuse by Wife, MLB Investigating
Major League Baseball

Giants Pitcher Sean Hjelle Accused of Abuse by Wife, MLB Investigating

Updated Jun. 21, 2025 4:39 p.m. ET

The San Francisco Giants said Major League Baseball is looking into allegations of abuse made by the wife of reliever Sean Hjelle.

Caroline Hjelle made a post on TikTok on Friday of her with the couple's two children with a caption that said: "When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this [video was taken] once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone."

The Giants said in a statement Saturday that they are "aware of these serious allegations" and that MLB is handling it.

Manager Bob Melvin said before Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox that Hjelle would be available to pitch.

"Obviously, we’re aware of it," Melvin said. "He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it’s in their jurisdiction right now, so I really can’t comment on it further."

Hjelle took the loss in Friday night's game against the Red Sox, allowing a tie-breaking homer to Ceddanne Rafaela in the sixth inning.

Hjelle is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in six appearances this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

