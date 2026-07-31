Major League Baseball
Phillies Acquire Luis Arraez In Trade With Giants
Major League Baseball

Phillies Acquire Luis Arraez In Trade With Giants

Updated Aug. 3, 2026 11:10 a.m. ET

Luis Arraez will play for his fourth team in three seasons, as the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly acquired the All-Star infielder in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, per The Athletic

The Phillies are also receiving reliever Caleb Kilian, and sending the Giants pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair, also per The Athletic.

This move concludes Arraez's short stint in San Francisco. He joined the Giants out of free agency prior to the 2026 season, agreeing to a one-year deal, worth $12 million. Through 103 games, he's delivered an NL-best .324 batting average. But with the Giants (47-62) in a noncompetitive position, the organization shipped him to a contender. 

Luis Arraez has 136 hits and 43 RBIs through 105 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2026. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Regardless of where he's playing, Arraez has consistently produced at the plate. Over seven-and-half seasons, he has a career .318 batting average. He won the batting title with the Miami Marlins in 2023. 

However, he hasn't always been reliable on the defensive side, reflected in his career average 3.4 WAR. In 2026, he's turned that around. After primarily playing first base with the San Diego Padres, he returned to second base in San Francisco, and flourished: Arraez has been worth 3.1 wins above replacement alone in 2026, thanks to the defensive improvement.

The Phillies have struggled with defense up the middle, thanks to shortstop Trea Turner, who has also been scuffling at the plate. Turner is batting just .250/.299./404, for a well below-average 87 OPS+ in addition to the defensive issues. He will remain at shortstop, though, with changes to the infield happening around him.

Bryson Stott, Philadelphia's primary second baseman, is moving to third base. Alec Bohm will swap sides of the infield, going from third to first. That means Bryce Harper, who has regularly manned first base since 2023, will be on the move, reportedly to back to the outfield.

Arraez, 29, will resurface on the free-agent market after the 2026 season. Marquez is a 20-year-old starter in the minors, currently striking out 14.2 batters per nine across Single-A and High-A in 2026. Gair is 22 and a reliever with strikeout stuff – he has punched out 66 batters in 36 innings across two Single-A levels in 2026 – but he also struggles with his control: despite striking out 15.1 batters per nine over his minor-league career, his K/BB is just 1.89.

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