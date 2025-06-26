Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw now three strikeouts away from 3,000
Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw now three strikeouts away from 3,000

Published Jun. 26, 2025 6:49 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw inched closer to 3,000 career strikeouts on Thursday, sitting down five batters in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Kershaw sits at 2,997 strikeouts in his 18-year career, three short of becoming the 20th major-leaguer to reach the milestone.

The 37-year-old would be the third active pitcher to reach the mark behind Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Verlander, in his 20th season, has 3,468 strikeouts. Scherzer has 3,412 in 18 seasons.

Kershaw struck out three in the first two innings Thursday and got his fourth for the final out of the fifth. He struck out Tyler Freeman for the second out of the sixth inning and left the game after retiring the next batter. He threw 69 pitches, 41 for strikes.

He recorded two strikeouts on his 73 mph curve and got three more on sliders against a Rockies’ lineup that included all right-handed batters.

Kershaw’s next scheduled start is expected to come at Dodger Stadium on July 2 against the Chicago White Sox.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star received plenty of crowd support in Colorado, getting a standing ovation from some in the Coors Field crowd when he left the mound after the sixth inning.

Kershaw has made eight starts this season after being activated from the injured list May 17 following offseason left knee and foot surgeries.

Kershaw left with a 3-1 lead and was in line for his fourth straight victory. His ERA dropped to a season-low 3.03.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Clayton Kershaw
