Cody Bellinger's next team odds, including Phillies, Yankees, Astros Updated Jul. 26, 2023 3:37 p.m. ET

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday and lots of players have been rumored to be on the trading block, including Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs.

Bellinger is having a bounce-back season in Chicago, hitting a team-best .314, which would put him sixth among National League hitters if he met the minimum at-bat requirement.

Bellinger bats left-handed and plays multiple positions (he's seen time at first base and all three outfield spots). He was the 2019 NL MVP and is a two-time All-Star (2017, 2019), which means he will be a hot commodity as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches.

Or, will he continue to call The Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field home? Bellinger and the Cubs have a mutual option for $12 million in base salary with a $5.5 million buyout for next season.

Let's take a look at the odds for Bellinger's next team, with insights from Ben Verlander, FOX Sports MLB Analyst and host of the Flippin' Bats podcast.

Cody Bellinger's next team odds

Chicago Cubs: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Philadelphia Phillies: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

New York Yankees : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Houston Astros: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

San Francisco Giants : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Verlander sees a storied franchise making a move for Bellinger. It is worth noting that Bellinger's father, Clay, won two World Series titles (1999, 2000) while pitching for the Yankees from 1999-2001.

"He's going to be a big pickup for somebody if he does indeed get traded. You know who I think pulls the trigger? I think the Yankees," Verlander said.

"The more I was thinking about this, I could see the Yankees being the perfect long-term fit for Cody Bellinger. So I think they trade for him. He's on a one-year deal, and he's done more than I think what the Cubs could have even imagined. They paid him like he was somewhere in between that MVP player and the player he's been the last few years, and he's been closer to that MVP player.

"There was that rumor out there about the Yankees and Shohei [Ohtani]. I don't think that happens. But I could see them going after a guy like Bellinger, who I do think is a good long-term fit there. ... You get Aaron Judge back, you add Bellinger. That's the offensive bat that this team was so desperately missing."

Do you think Bellinger moves at the trade deadline, or does he stay with the Cubs? Stay with FOX Sports for updates on the latest in MLB.

