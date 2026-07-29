Phillies Star Bryce Harper On MLB Trade Deadline: 'We Need Some Help'

"I think we need some help."

That's what Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper said after the team's 1-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"I think we've proved pretty much all year that we've done a pretty good job, but any time you can get some help in here and reinforcements, I think it helps," Harper, who also expressed that the Phillies "need both" a bat and an arm, elaborated after they dropped their second consecutive game to the Marlins, which was also their sixth loss in seven games.

The Phillies are 57-51, good for a one-game lead on the second National League wild-card seed, while being six games back of the Atlanta Braves (62-44) for first place in the NL East.

Harper, who earned his ninth career All-Star nod earlier this year, has totaled 22 home runs, 63 RBIs, a 125 OPS+ and 1.9 wins above replacement, while the two-time NL MVP boasts a .252/.358/.488 slash line.

As for potential areas of need, the Phillies' bullpen is 24th in MLB in opponent batting average (.250), 22nd in ERA (4.37) and 20th in WHIP (1.34). Maybe they swing a blockbuster trade for San Diego Padres star closer Mason Miller, forming a dynamic backend reliever duo with Jhoan Durán?

Meanwhile, the Phillies' offense is tied for 29th in on-base percentage (.303), while being 18th in both runs scored (467) and slugging percentage (.399). Aside from Brandon Marsh (16 home runs and a .280/.321/.458 slash line), Philadelphia has been unable to get consistent production from its outfield rotation. What about a trade for San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos?

The MLB trade deadline is Monday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. ET.