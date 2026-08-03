Major League Baseball
Braves Bolster Rotation With Right-Hander Tyler Mahle From Giants
Major League Baseball

Braves Bolster Rotation With Right-Hander Tyler Mahle From Giants

Updated Aug. 3, 2026 1:37 a.m. ET

The Atlanta Braves moved to bolster their rotation only hours after placing right-hander Reynaldo Lopez on the 15-day injured list by acquiring right-hander Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night.

Mahle, 31, was 3-9 with a 5.14 ERA in 18 games with the Giants this season. The Braves sent right-hander Anthony Molina to the Giants. The Giants optioned Molina to Triple-A Sacramento.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said he was interested that Mahle was 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA in four starts in July.

"We actually talked with him as a free agent when he signed with the Rangers (before the 2024 season)," Anthopoulos said in a conference call following the trade. "He’s had good success in the past."

For his 10-year career, Mahle is 42-55 with a 4.19 ERA.

Molina, 24, had a 5.40 ERA in three games with Atlanta but spent most of the season with Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves selected Molina off waivers from Colorado in December.

López was scratched before Saturday night’s scheduled start against Washington after he experienced discomfort in his left knee. An MRI showed inflammation in the knee.

Anthopoulos said López is not expected to spend much time on the injured list but the Braves already were looking for rotation help.

"We’ve liked him in the past and we’ve followed him," said Anthopoulos of Mahle. "He's really good against left-handers. ... We still think we can make some improvements against right-handers."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 MLB Odds: Kyle Schwarber Favored To Win Home Run Crown

2026 MLB Odds: Kyle Schwarber Favored To Win Home Run Crown

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes