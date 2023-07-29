Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with back pain, recall Nate Pearson
The Toronto Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore lower back, one day after the right-hander left with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Romano left the All-Star Game on July 11 because of a sore back and did not pitch again until July 20.
Romano pitched three more times before Friday, when he appeared uncomfortable on the mound. Manager John Schneider came out for a visit and left Romano in the game, but later replaced him with Yimi García.
A two-time All-Star, Romano is 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 28 saves in 31 chances. Entering play Saturday, Romano was tied with Baltimore’s Felix Bautista and Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase for the American League lead.
The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo. Pearson is 5-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 29 games.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
