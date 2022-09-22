Major League Baseball Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Judge nearly misses mark 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Judge is still on the verge of history.

The New York Yankees' now-legendary slugger has hit 60 home runs this season, and he now sits one away from tying Roger Maris' American League record of 61, which was set back in 1961.

Aaron Judge blasts his 60th homer Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season against the Pirates on Tuesday. Can he hit 61 tonight against Boston?

The Yankees have 13 games left, after their win Thursday over the Boston Red Sox.

Here's a recap of every Judge at-bat from Thursday.

First at-bat: Judge walked

Judge's first at-bat was uneventful. He was walked by Michael Wacha.

Second at-bat: Judge walked again

Judge is on base again — just not via a hit, as he was walked for a second time, this time in the third inning.

Third at-bat: Judge strikes out

Judge's struggles against Wacha continued, as he was struck out by the Boston pitcher in the fifth inning.

Fourth at-bat: Judge walked for a third time

In the seventh inning, Judge made his way on base via a walk for the third time, in what could have been his final at-bat of the evening.

Fifth (and final) at-bat: SO CLOSE

Judge was about a foot away from history. This bomb stopped right at the warning track.

Going from 0-60

Want to see all 60 of Judge's home runs so far this season? Say no more.

A-Rod: "Judge's legend has only grown"

Former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez discusses Judge's historic season and why it's even more impressive considering he's doing it as a member of the Bronx Bombers, a franchise on which the bright lights rarely dim.

Alex Rodriguez discusses the greatness of Aaron Judge's historical season FOX MLB Analyst and Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez discusses the magnitude of Aaron Judge's historical season as he attempts to pass Roger Maris' AL home run record.

Maris family: "It's obviously mixed emotions"

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal spoke to Roger Maris Jr. and the Maris family about Judge approaching and potentially passing his father's home run record.

Ken Rosenthal talks to the family of Yankees legend Roger Maris Ken Rosenthal talks to the children of New York Yankees' legend Roger Maris about Aaron Judge chasing the Yankees' record for most home runs in a single season.

Time to savor Judge's brilliance

FOX Sports' Martin Rogers says that Judge's pursuit of history is not only a chance for fans to revel in his magnificent ability, but to also remember the titans of yesteryear, such as Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.

Aaron Judge's year is "most impressive offensive season in 25 years" The Yankees' slugger is one home run away from Roger Maris' AL record. Nick Wright explains why he believes Judge's run "might be more impressive than Barry Bonds' 73."

Judge for AL MVP … right?

Despite Judge's statistical brilliance — he's on his way to winning the AL Triple Crown — there is a superstar in Los Angeles that is putting up numbers never seen before for a second consecutive season, on the mound and at the plate.

Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: AL MVP debate Ben Verlander and Alex Curry give their weekly American League MVP update as both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani continue to make their case for the award.

Will the Yanks retain Judge?

Crazy thing to think, isn't it?

Judge is a free agent after this season, and given his dominance this year, his price tag will be … steep.

Is it possible he could make his way out of The Big Apple?

Aaron Judge sits one home run shy of tying AL record Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe rank Judge among the best HR hitters of all-time.

