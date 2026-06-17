2026 MLB All-Star Ballot First Update: Ohtani Leads, Yordan Tops NL

The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez are the leading vote-getters for the National League and American League, respectively, in the first update of the 2026 MLB All-Star ballot.

Ohtani leads all players with 1,165,133 votes. If that holds, it would be the first time the two-way superstar has topped all of baseball in All-Star balloting. He leads Alvarez by more than 149,000 votes for the MLB lead. Alvarez has tallied 1,015,768 votes and leads by a staggering 692,000-plus over the rest of the AL DH field. Both are on track to earn automatic starting spots as their league's leading vote-getter if they hold their leads when Phase 1 closes June 25 at noon ET.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard is July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will air live on FOX and be streamed on FOX One. Fans can vote up to five times per 24-hour period at MLB.com, on all 30 club sites or on the MLB app. The top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders advance to Phase 2, which opens June 29.

Here's a look at the current vote totals, position by position, for the AL and NL.

American League

Catcher

Shea Langeliers, Athletics: 715,625 Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 298,401 Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 261,607 Dillon Dingler, Tigers: 261,084 Ryan Jeffers, Twins: 235,679

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 603,014 Ben Rice, Yankees: 509,830 Munetaka Murakami, White Sox: 437,107 Nick Kurtz, Athletics: 269,658 Pete Alonso, Orioles: 202,781

Second Base

Ernie Clement, Blue Jays: 904,702 Ezequiel Duran, Rangers: 287,996 Travis Bazzana, Guardians: 279,862 Jose Altuve, Astros: 244,131 Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees: 230,846

Shortstop

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: 890,575 Andrés Giménez, Blue Jays: 354,651 Kevin McGonigle, Tigers: 266,239 Colson Montgomery, White Sox: 176,673 Jeremy Peña, Astros: 162,537

Third Base

Junior Caminero, Rays: 625,520 Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays: 556,172 Miguel Vargas, White Sox: 329,208 Josh Jung, Rangers: 285,827 José Ramírez, Guardians: 269,973

Outfield

Aaron Judge, Yankees: 977,460 Mike Trout, Angels: 926,601 Cody Bellinger, Yankees: 533,842 Byron Buxton, Twins: 497,562 Riley Greene, Tigers: 422,835

Designated Hitter

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 1,015,768 George Springer, Blue Jays: 323,112 Yandy Díaz, Rays: 267,585 Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 160,727 Joc Pederson, Rangers: 120,603

National League

Catcher

Drake Baldwin, Braves: 972,813 Will Smith, Dodgers: 662,883 J.T. Realmuto, Phillies: 446,915 William Contreras, Brewers: 303,240 Hunter Goodman, Rockies: 110,450

First Base

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 870,606 Matt Olson, Braves: 802,848 Bryce Harper, Phillies: 651,792 Jake Bauers, Brewers: 207,276 Alec Burleson, Cardinals: 155,211

Second Base

Ozzie Albies, Braves: 517,147 Bryson Stott, Phillies: 399,729 Brice Turang, Brewers: 373,656 Hyeseong Kim, Dodgers: 345,924 Luis Arraez, Giants: 325,994

Shortstop

CJ Abrams, Nationals: 579,796 Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 567,566 Elly De La Cruz, Reds: 473,485 Trea Turner, Phillies: 414,652 Otto Lopez, Marlins: 230,286

Third Base

Max Muncy, Dodgers: 941,218 Alec Bohm, Phillies: 386,425 Nolan Arenado, D-backs: 363,091 Austin Riley, Braves: 353,394 Nick Gonzales, Pirates: 267,518

Outfield

Andy Pages, Dodgers: 800,496 Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: 693,472 Brandon Marsh, Phillies: 668,191 Michael Harris II, Braves: 635,473 Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers: 507,625

Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: 1,165,133 Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 820,009 Dominic Smith, Braves: 371,508 Christian Yelich, Brewers: 174,746 Iván Herrera, Cardinals: 101,738

How to Vote for the MLB All-Star Game

Fans can vote up to five times per 24-hour period at MLB.com, on all 30 club sites or on the MLB app. Phase 1 voting closes June 25 at noon ET. The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard airs July 14 on FOX.