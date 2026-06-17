2026 MLB All-Star Ballot First Update: Ohtani Leads, Yordan Tops NL
The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez are the leading vote-getters for the National League and American League, respectively, in the first update of the 2026 MLB All-Star ballot.
Ohtani leads all players with 1,165,133 votes. If that holds, it would be the first time the two-way superstar has topped all of baseball in All-Star balloting. He leads Alvarez by more than 149,000 votes for the MLB lead. Alvarez has tallied 1,015,768 votes and leads by a staggering 692,000-plus over the rest of the AL DH field. Both are on track to earn automatic starting spots as their league's leading vote-getter if they hold their leads when Phase 1 closes June 25 at noon ET.
The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard is July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will air live on FOX and be streamed on FOX One. Fans can vote up to five times per 24-hour period at MLB.com, on all 30 club sites or on the MLB app. The top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders advance to Phase 2, which opens June 29.
Here's a look at the current vote totals, position by position, for the AL and NL.
American League
Catcher
- Shea Langeliers, Athletics: 715,625
- Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 298,401
- Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 261,607
- Dillon Dingler, Tigers: 261,084
- Ryan Jeffers, Twins: 235,679
First Base
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 603,014
- Ben Rice, Yankees: 509,830
- Munetaka Murakami, White Sox: 437,107
- Nick Kurtz, Athletics: 269,658
- Pete Alonso, Orioles: 202,781
Second Base
- Ernie Clement, Blue Jays: 904,702
- Ezequiel Duran, Rangers: 287,996
- Travis Bazzana, Guardians: 279,862
- Jose Altuve, Astros: 244,131
- Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees: 230,846
Shortstop
- Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: 890,575
- Andrés Giménez, Blue Jays: 354,651
- Kevin McGonigle, Tigers: 266,239
- Colson Montgomery, White Sox: 176,673
- Jeremy Peña, Astros: 162,537
Third Base
- Junior Caminero, Rays: 625,520
- Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays: 556,172
- Miguel Vargas, White Sox: 329,208
- Josh Jung, Rangers: 285,827
- José Ramírez, Guardians: 269,973
Outfield
- Aaron Judge, Yankees: 977,460
- Mike Trout, Angels: 926,601
- Cody Bellinger, Yankees: 533,842
- Byron Buxton, Twins: 497,562
- Riley Greene, Tigers: 422,835
Designated Hitter
- Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 1,015,768
- George Springer, Blue Jays: 323,112
- Yandy Díaz, Rays: 267,585
- Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 160,727
- Joc Pederson, Rangers: 120,603
National League
Catcher
- Drake Baldwin, Braves: 972,813
- Will Smith, Dodgers: 662,883
- J.T. Realmuto, Phillies: 446,915
- William Contreras, Brewers: 303,240
- Hunter Goodman, Rockies: 110,450
First Base
- Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 870,606
- Matt Olson, Braves: 802,848
- Bryce Harper, Phillies: 651,792
- Jake Bauers, Brewers: 207,276
- Alec Burleson, Cardinals: 155,211
Second Base
- Ozzie Albies, Braves: 517,147
- Bryson Stott, Phillies: 399,729
- Brice Turang, Brewers: 373,656
- Hyeseong Kim, Dodgers: 345,924
- Luis Arraez, Giants: 325,994
Shortstop
- CJ Abrams, Nationals: 579,796
- Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 567,566
- Elly De La Cruz, Reds: 473,485
- Trea Turner, Phillies: 414,652
- Otto Lopez, Marlins: 230,286
Third Base
- Max Muncy, Dodgers: 941,218
- Alec Bohm, Phillies: 386,425
- Nolan Arenado, D-backs: 363,091
- Austin Riley, Braves: 353,394
- Nick Gonzales, Pirates: 267,518
Outfield
- Andy Pages, Dodgers: 800,496
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: 693,472
- Brandon Marsh, Phillies: 668,191
- Michael Harris II, Braves: 635,473
- Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers: 507,625
Designated Hitter
- Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: 1,165,133
- Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 820,009
- Dominic Smith, Braves: 371,508
- Christian Yelich, Brewers: 174,746
- Iván Herrera, Cardinals: 101,738
How to Vote for the MLB All-Star Game
Fans can vote up to five times per 24-hour period at MLB.com, on all 30 club sites or on the MLB app. Phase 1 voting closes June 25 at noon ET. The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard airs July 14 on FOX.
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