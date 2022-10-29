2022 World Series top plays: Astros crush Phillies in Game 2

2022 World Series top plays: Astros crush Phillies in Game 2

21 mins ago

The Houston Astros dominated the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, at home on Saturday in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series.

Kicking things off with three consecutive extra-base hits, the favored Astros bounced back in a big way after Philly pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback victory on the road in Game 1. The series is now tied 1-1.

Game 3 will be Monday (8:03 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App) in Philadelphia.

Here are the top plays from Game 2:

Astros 5, Phillies 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Double trouble

Jose Altuve doubled to left field on Zack Wheeler's sinker, and Jeremy Peña followed suit, bringing Altuve in on the following at-bat with a double of his own. Just like that, the home team took the lead in the first inning.

Heating up

Then, Yordan Alvarez smashed a doubled, which allowed Peña to score, making it a 2-0 game early. The Astros are the first team in MLB history to open a World Series game with three consecutive extra-base hits.

Another miscue

A Phillies error led to another run for Houston before the first inning was over. Prior to Saturday, Wheeler had only given up runs in the first inning of three of his past 30 starts, regular season and postseason. The Phillies lost each of those three starts.

Power player

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with a big play in the third inning to continue the shutout.

Locked in

Framber Valdez was relentless in this one. He picked up seven strikeouts and allowed just one hit through the first four innings.

Flashing the leather

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm prevented a possible double by snaring a Martín Maldonado liner down the line, keeping the score at 3-0 through four.

Pulling away 

Wheeler's slider was no match for Bregman, who smashed a two-run homer in the fifth inning to make it 5-0.

Eyes on the prize

The Astros infield came up with a monster double play in the sixth inning to keep Philly scoreless.

Standing ovation

Dusty Baker took out Valdez during the seventh inning, bringing Houston fans to their feet. He finished with nine strikeouts and just four hits allowed. 

Philly finally got on the board with a Jean Segura sacrifice fly off Rafael Montero, driving in Nick Castellanos to make it 5-1.

What could have been

Kyle Schwarber was this close to nailing a two-run homer — it was initially ruled as such but soon overturned.

Schwarber came equally close to homering on his next big swing, sending a fly ball to the warning track for the first out of the eighth. Houston escaped the inning with its 5-1 lead intact.

Miscue

The Astros had a few hiccups at the end of the game, but it wasn't enough to lose their lead …

… And things ended there, 5-2.

