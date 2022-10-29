Major League Baseball 2022 World Series: Astros lead Phillies; Game 2 top plays, live updates 17 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the Houston Astros in Texas on Saturday in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series , exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Philly leads the series after a jaw-dropping 6-5 victory at Houston in Game 1. The Phils became the first team in two decades to overcome a five-run deficit in a World Series game, and its victory marked the largest comeback by a National League team in the World Series since 1956.

The favored Astros, which are now 0-5 all time in World Series Game 1s, are aiming to bounce back at home Saturday, and that's exactly what they did with three consecutive extra-base hits to kick things off.

Here are the top plays from Game 2:

Phillies vs. Astros (PHI leads series 1-0)

Double trouble

Jose Altuve doubled to left field on Zack Wheeler's sinker, and Jeremy Peña followed suit, bringing Altuve in on the following at-bat with a double of his own. Just like that, the home team took the lead in the first inning.

Heating up

Then, Yordan Alvarez smashed a doubled, which allowed Peña to score, making it a 2-0 game early. The Astros are the first team in MLB history to open a World Series game with three consecutive extra-base hits.

Another miscue

A Phillies error led to another run for Houston before the first inning was over. Prior to Saturday, Wheeler had only given up runs in the first inning of three of his past 30 starts, regular season and postseason. The Phillies lost each of those three starts.

Power player

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with a big play in the third inning to continue the shutout.

Locked in

Framber Valdez was relentless in this one. He picked up seven strikeouts and allowed just one hit through the first four innings.

Flashing the leather

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm prevented a possible double by snaring a Martín Maldonado liner down the line, keeping the score at 3-0 through four.

Pulling away

Wheeler's slider was no match for Bregman, who smashed a two-run homer in the fifth inning to make it 5-0.

Eyes on the prize

The Astros infield came up with a monster double play in the sixth inning to keep Philly scoreless.

Stay tuned for updates.

