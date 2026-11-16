The Western Illinois Leathernecks face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET at The Barn by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Catch every FOX college hoops game on FOX One

Minnesota is 4-0 after a 91-61 win over Southern on Nov. 12 and is outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game. The Golden Gophers have held every opponent to 62 points or fewer.

Western Illinois is 1-3 after a 91-83 loss to Cal State Bakersfield on Nov. 12. The Leathernecks have scored 90 and 83 points in their last two games.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Minnesota

When: Monday, November 16, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: The Barn by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Western Illinois got a season-high 21 points from Danny Stephens in its 91-83 loss to Cal State Bakersfield, and he made 8 of 11 shots. He averages 13 points and has scored in double figures in three of four games. Minnesota outrebounds opponents by 14.8 per game, which squeezes a forward who averages 2.5 rebounds.

He has made only five 3-pointers in four games, so his points come close to the basket, and he has added nine made free throws. Minnesota blocks 2.5 shots per game, a test for a forward who makes 57.6 percent of his shots.

Trips to the line have carried Makai Kvamme, who averages 11.8 points and leads Western Illinois with 3.5 made free throws per game. In the loss to Cal State Bakersfield he scored 16 points on 2-of-10 shooting. He also leads the Leathernecks with two steals per game, and Minnesota turns it over 12.8 times per game.

He has made one 3-pointer all season, so the line is his route. Minnesota commits 17.3 fouls per game, which gives a player who makes 3.5 free throws per game room to work.

Four games, four double-figure scoring nights for Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, who averages 13 points and 5.8 rebounds with a team-high 27.3 percent usage rate. He leads Minnesota with three made free throws per game, and Western Illinois commits 20.5 fouls per game.

He shoots 40 percent from the field, and the Leathernecks block 3.5 shots per game, so the line and the glass carry his value. Western Illinois grabs 28.8 rebounds per game, so the 10 he took against St. Thomas show what he can add.

Isaac Asuma set a career high with 23 points and added six assists in Minnesota's 91-61 win over Southern, and he leads the Gophers at 16.5 points per game. Western Illinois has allowed 73.3 points per game, including 91 to Cal State Bakersfield.

Asuma makes 2.5 3-pointers per game and shoots 57.1 percent overall, so the scoring has come efficiently. The risk is the ball. Against a Leathernecks defense averaging 7.8 steals per game, his 2.8 turnovers per game are the soft spot in his game.

Western Illinois vs. Minnesota Odds