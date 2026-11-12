College Basketball
How to watch Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 12, 2026 9:57 a.m. ET

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles visit the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

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Tennessee Tech has scored at least 88 points in every game, but its only road trip ended in a 106-88 loss at Mississippi State. Indiana has won all three of its games in Bloomington and held two of those opponents under 70 points, so the Golden Eagles get a second chance to show their pace can travel, this time against a team that has not lost.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana

  • When: Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Tennessee Tech needs Caleb Sanders to hold up inside, and he leads the Golden Eagles with 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds a game.

He played only 11 games at South Florida last season and averaged 2.8 points there. Now he has scored in double figures in all three games and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds. Indiana outrebounds opponents by 14 a game, so Sanders' work on the offensive glass is how Tennessee Tech can earn the extra possessions it needs to stay close in Bloomington.

Indiana will see plenty of 3-pointers from Trent Mosquera, who has taken 27 of his 30 shots from deep and made 40.7 percent of them. He made five of seven in the 97-94 win over Western Kentucky.

Mosquera averaged 13.5 points at Le Moyne last season and has committed only one turnover for Tennessee Tech. Indiana holds opponents to 33.3 percent from 3-point range, so Mosquera has to beat a sound perimeter defense for the Golden Eagles to keep up with a Hoosiers offense that scores 88.7 points a game.

Indiana's backcourt runs through Markus Burton, who leads the Hoosiers with 4.3 assists and five steals. He scored 20 points against Syracuse and has made six of his nine 3-point attempts.

The Notre Dame transfer averaged 18.5 points in 10 games there last season and is at 13.7 for Indiana on 51.9 percent shooting after scoring just two against Bellarmine on Nov. 5. Tennessee Tech allows 90 points a game and 50 percent shooting, so Burton should find room to attack.

Three games off the bench have produced 40 points for Bryce Lindsay, and he has reached double figures in every one.

He scored 11.9 a game at Villanova last season, but his shot has come and gone for Indiana. He is 12 of 32 from the field and 6 of 20 from 3, though he has gotten to the free-throw line 14 times. Tennessee Tech allows opponents to make 35.3 percent from 3-point range, which gives Lindsay room to find the outside stroke that has been missing.

Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana Odds

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