The Long Beach State Beach face the No. 7 UCLA Bruins on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

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Long Beach State lost its first two games on the road, 66-63 at Utah and 83-70 at Montana State, then beat Pacific 62-59 on Nov. 11 to get to 1-2.

UCLA is 3-0 after beating Arizona 84-75, North Florida 114-63 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff 106-37 on Nov. 11. The Bruins have outscored those opponents by 43 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UCLA

When: Monday, November 16, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Long Beach State's lone win this season came with Jack Payne scoring 18 points against Pacific.

He followed a scoreless game at Utah with 17 points at Montana State, and he now leads the Beach in rebounds, assists and steals. Payne's 3 steals per game give a team that has struggled to score extra possessions. UCLA turns the ball over 8.7 times per game, so his pressure on the ball meets an offense that does not give away many chances.

Noah Amenhauser scored 10 points against Pacific in Long Beach State's first win of the season.

He made 4 of 6 shots in 26 minutes and leads the Beach in effective field goal percentage and blocks. He also committed four fouls, which limits how long a big man can stay on the floor. That matters inside against a UCLA team that grabs 38.3 rebounds per game, because every minute Amenhauser sits leaves the Beach thinner on the glass. His 1 block per game is the Beach's best answer at the rim.

UCLA's offense has run through Trent Perry, who is averaging 7.3 assists per game.

He handed out 11 assists against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and leads the Bruins with 6.7 made free throws per game, so he scores as much by drawing contact as by shooting jumpers. He has turned the ball over only three times in three games while running the offense. Long Beach State commits 16.7 fouls per game, so Perry's trips to the line will meet a defense that sends opponents there often.

Eric Dailey Jr. leads UCLA with 7.7 rebounds per game, including nine against North Florida.

He scored 13 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and averages 3.3 assists, but he is still looking for his first 3-pointer of the season. His value this season has come inside, on the glass and as a passer from the forward spot. Long Beach State is outrebounded by 14.3 per game, which puts Dailey's work on the boards up against the widest gap on the Beach's stat sheet.

Long Beach State vs. UCLA Odds