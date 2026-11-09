College Basketball
How to watch Illinois State vs. Purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Purdue: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 9, 2026 3:48 p.m. ET

The Illinois State Redbirds visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

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Illinois State went 23-13 last season, and Purdue went 30-9 last season. This season, Illinois State is 1-1 and Purdue is 0-2 as of Nov. 6.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Purdue

Players To Watch

Free throws have carried Illinois State's senior forward, who is 10-for-12 at the line through two games. Chase Walker had 11 points and five rebounds off the bench against Central State. He is 4-for-8 from the field.

Last season he averaged 13.5 points as a full-time starter. He fouled out at Saint Mary's in 18 minutes. Purdue sent Gonzaga to the line 34 times in its opener. Turnovers are the concern after he committed six at Saint Mary's.

Johnny Kinziger is 11-for-16 from 3-point range, and his 30 points at Saint Mary's came in 42 minutes. He followed with 5-for-6 shooting from deep against Central State. He also leads the Redbirds with nine assists.

He averaged 11.4 points last season, so the jump to 23 a night is the biggest change in this lineup. Purdue's opponents have gone 13-for-43 from 3-point range. The Boilermakers' perimeter defense gets its biggest test of the young season in him.

Nobody on Purdue has logged more minutes than C.J. Cox, who played 40 in Friday's 83-80 loss to Valparaiso. He grabbed 12 rebounds that night, a big total for a guard, and added four assists.

His scoring is up from 8.3 points last season, and he has reached double figures in both games. Illinois State has forced 26 turnovers this season. As a team, Purdue has made 10 of 49 3-point attempts, and he is 1-for-8 from deep.

Daniel Jacobsen is 18-for-24 from the field and averaging 25 points as Purdue's new starting center. He had 28 points and 10 rebounds in 42 minutes against Valparaiso after scoring 22 at Gonzaga in the opener.

He averaged six points in a reserve role last season. He is also 14-for-17 at the free-throw line. Saint Mary's grabbed 13 offensive rebounds against Illinois State. The paint is where Purdue's offense starts with him.

Illinois State vs. Purdue Odds

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