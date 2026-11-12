How to Watch Boise State vs. Nebraska: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Boise State Broncos face the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

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Nebraska is 3-0 after a 94-60 win over Lindenwood. Boise State is also 3-0 after a 111-79 win over Oakland, so both teams carry an unbeaten start into this neutral-site game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nebraska

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Nebraska has held opponents to 23.0 percent from 3-point range, and Damari Wheeler-Thomas is shooting 52.6 percent from deep for Boise State. He is averaging 17.3 points and scored 23 in his last game on four 3-pointers and 5-of-5 free throws.

The North Dakota State transfer averaged 14.4 points there last season and hit 38.5 percent from 3-point range, so he is ahead of that shooting mark. Wheeler-Thomas also has 4.7 assists and is 8-of-8 from the line, giving him another way to score against Nebraska when 3s are harder to find.

Dovydas Butka leads Boise State with 10 rebounds a game, and he is averaging 16 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. He grabbed 14 boards against Butler and went 8-of-9 from the field with seven rebounds in his last game.

The Campbell transfer averaged 8.5 rebounds last season, and Butka is already ahead of that mark on the glass for the Broncos. Nebraska's rebound margin is only 4.3 a game, so Butka's work inside can create extra possessions.

Boise State is scoring 114.3 points a game, second in the country, so Pryce Sandfort has to answer that as Nebraska's leading scorer at 22.3 points a game. He scored 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting against Providence.

Sandfort averaged 17.8 points a game last season and has made 11 of 12 free throws this season. Boise State has held opponents to 38.4 percent shooting, so those trips to the line are a way to score when jump shots are tighter.

Damon Wilkinson scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting in his last game, and he is giving Nebraska 12 points in 17 minutes off the bench. The South Dakota State transfer also had 11 points against Le Moyne.

Wilkinson averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds there last season and shot 58.9 percent. Boise State has outrebounded opponents by 15.3 a game, so he has to get more than four rebounds off the bench to help cut into that margin for Nebraska.

Boise State vs. Nebraska Odds