Tiger and Charlie Woods shine, finish second at 2021 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, finished second at the 2021 PNC Championship this weekend in Orlando, sinking 11 birdies in a row for the longest birdie streak in tournament history in the process.

Team Woods gave a truly spectacular performance but came up just short. The pair finished at 25-under, two strokes behind Team Daly — two-time major champion John Daly and his 18-year-old son, John Daly II.

Both teams shot 57 in the final round, and Team Woods closed with the 11 birdies on its last 12 holes.

Woods' participation in the event came less than three weeks after the 15-time major champion revealed that his days as a full-time PGA Tour pro are probably over in the wake of a life-threatening car crash that nearly claimed his right leg 10 months ago.

While this weekend's tournament was nowhere near the level of a PGA Tour event, Team Woods wasted no time putting on quite the show for the second consecutive year.

The 20 teams in action this weekend boast a total of 67 major championships. Team Woods was paired with Team Thomas — last year's winners made up of former world No. 1 Justin Thomas and his father, Mike — who finished tied for third this time.

After shooting 10-under 62 on Saturday in Round 1, the Woods father-son duo briefly took the lead Sunday after starting birdie-birdie-eagle.

That was followed by three pars before they birdied 11 straight.

While speaking with the media Sunday, Woods shared what participating in this year's event meant to him.

Ahead of the first round Saturday, in which Team Woods shot 10-under 62, retired professional and World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino — who won six majors and 29 Tour events in his career — expressed his admiration for Charlie.

Kicking things off at the No. 1 tee on the first hole of Round 1, Charlie smashed it right down the middle.

In his first competitive shot in a year, Tiger sank the putt to get off to a strong start.

Team Woods continued to impress, as Charlie showed some flare on the green early.

Headed to the 11th tee box, Team Woods was 5-under par — tied for 12th at that time — and Charlie had all but stolen the show.

Then, Charlie buried a birdie putt on No. 13 to get his team to 7-under, which put them into the top 10 on the leaderboard.

But the dazzling performance didn't stop there, as the duo improved to 9-under on the round.

Tiger and Charlie closed things out with a birdie on the 18th hole.

Headed into Round 2 on Sunday, Team Woods was tied for fifth and three strokes off the lead held by Stewart Cink and his son, Reagan, who ended this year's event tied for third.

