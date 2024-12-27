PGA Tour Scottie Scheffler out of The Sentry after Christmas hand injury, surgery Published Dec. 27, 2024 6:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, won't be competing in the PGA Tour's 2025 season-opening tournament, The Sentry, in January after suffering a hand injury this week.

"On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass," Scheffler’s manager said in a statement Friday. "Small glass fragments remained in the palm, which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks."

The Sentry begins on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii and concludes on Sunday, Jan. 5. Scheffler's next scheduled tournament, The American Express, takes place Jan. 13-19 in La Quinta, California.

Scheffler won the Hero World Challenge (-25) earlier this month after winning the TOUR Championship in August (-30). He has won a combined seven PGA Tour events in 2024, including The Masters and The Players Championship.

Scheffler was recently named PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third consecutive year.

