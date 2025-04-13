PGA Tour Rory McIlroy wins thrilling Masters, completes career Grand Slam at long last Updated Apr. 13, 2025 7:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rory McIlroy has gotten the final major monkey off his back. The Northern Irishman won the 89th Masters on Sunday, completing the career Grand Slam and winning his fifth major championship.

While McIlroy entered Sunday's final round with a two-stroke lead, his win didn't come easily. He needed a playoff in order to get his first green jacket, shooting 3-over in the final eight holes before the playoff. Needing only to shoot par on the 18th hole to win the Masters, McIlroy's second shot landed in the bunker. He was able to get within range for a putt that would've won him the Masters on the 18th hole, but his shot for par merely missed.

As McIlroy struggled, Justin Rose surged up the leaderboard. After entering the day tied for sixth and seven strokes behind McIlroy, Rose birdied on six of his last eight holes, forcing the first playoff since 2017.

McIlroy only needed one hole in the playoff, though, to get his first green jacket. Playing again on the 18th hole, McIlroy's second shot landed just a few feet away from the hole. After Rose's putt for birdie just missed, McIlroy was able to get the win by sinking his birdie putt.

The putt capped off an all-around uneven day for McIlroy, who double-bogeyed on the first and 13th holes to finish the 18-hole round 1-over. His double-bogey on the 13th hole fell into the tributary of Rae’s Creek, marking his fourth double-bogey of the tournament.

In the moment, it seemed that those double bogeys were going to join the list of shortcomings that McIlroy has had in major tournaments since his previous win at a major tournament in 2014. He briefly fell behind on the leaderboard with his bogey on the 14th hole, but he rebounded with birdies on the 15th and 17th holes. He ultimately became the first golfer to overcome four double bogeys in a Masters tournament at Augusta and still win the tournament.

That recovery also helped McIlroy become the sixth golfer, and the first from Europe, to capture the career Grand Slam. He joined Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only other golfers to win men's golf's four professional major tournaments.

The reaction was, understandably, emotional for McIlroy. Close friend Shane Lowry watched the final hole and gave him a hug while McIlroy embraced several other close family and friends on his way to Butler Cabin.

McIlroy interrupted those celebrations to remind his loved ones that there was one more thing to do.

"I've got to get a green jacket," McIlroy told them.

This is a developing story.

