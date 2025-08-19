LIV Golf Here's How LIV Golf Will Crown A Team Champion At Michigan Finale Updated Aug. 19, 2025 6:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan will feature format updates that raise the stakes and ensure fans can watch the league’s biggest stars compete throughout the weekend.

The event, taking place August 22-24 at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth, Michigan, will introduce a Wednesday play-in match between the two lowest-seeded teams entering the week and will remove first-round byes for the top seeds. This year, all 48 players from the 12 remaining teams will compete across two days of match play on Friday and Saturday as well as Sunday’s stroke-play finale, delivering more opportunities to watch the top players and teams battle it out for the season’s ultimate title. Also new this year, the higher-seeded team captain for each match play contest will have the advantage of seeing his opponent’s lineup before making his lineup selections.

"I think you'll see a few teams get knocked out that you maybe wouldn't expect," said Cameron Smith, captain of 2024 LIV Golf Team Champion Ripper GC.

Added Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau: "More pressure. Each day matters more."

BASIC INFO

When: Aug. 22-24, 2025

Where: The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Michigan

Competition: Team-only competition; head-to-head match play quarterfinals and semifinals; stroke-play finals. Play-in game between last two teams to decide 12th seed

Field: 48 players — 12 teams of four players each for the final three rounds

Defending Team Champion: Ripper GC

Shotgun Start

Rd. 1/Quarterfinals, 12:05 p.m. ET

Rd. 2/Semifinals, 10:05 a.m. ET

Rd. 3/Finals, 1:05 p.m. ET

2025 LIV GOLF TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP FORMAT

Wednesday, August 20: Play-In Match

Teams seeded 12th and 13th (Majesticks GC vs. Iron Heads GC) based on regular season standings through LIV Golf Indianapolis face off in a single-elimination match play round

The round will consist of two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match between the two teams, with a total of three points available

The first team to secure two points is the winner

The losing team is eliminated and does not advance to the quarterfinals

Friday, August 22: Quarterfinals (Match Play)

The remaining 12 teams compete in the match play quarterfinals

Matchups are selected by the captains of the highest-ranked teams

Each team contest will consist of two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match, with a total of three points available

The first team to secure two points within each contest is the winner

Saturday, August 23 – Semifinals (Match Play)

The quarterfinals’ six winning teams advance to the Championship Bracket

The quarterfinals’ six losing teams continue play in the Rankings Bracket

Matchups are again selected by the captains of the highest-ranked teams

Both brackets follow the match play format from Friday

The three winning teams from the Championship Bracket advance to play for the Team Championship title

Sunday, August 24 – Finals (Stroke Play)

The final day shifts to stroke play

All 48 players compete, with each team’s score comprised of all four player scores on the team

All teams will earn final positions based on their finishes within the respective tiers:1st-3rd – Championship Bracket Finalists4th-6th – Losing teams from the Championship Bracket Semifinals7th-9th – Winning teams from the Rankings Bracket10th-12th – Losing teams from the Rankings Bracket

1st-3rd – Championship Bracket Finalists

4th-6th – Losing teams from the Championship Bracket Semifinals

7th-9th – Winning teams from the Rankings Bracket

10th-12th – Losing teams from the Rankings Bracket

The team with the lowest total score among the Championship Bracket finalists is crowned the 2025 LIV Golf Team Champion

CURRENT TEAM STANDINGS & PRIZE MONEY

1. Legion XII — 248.66 pts ($17,000,000)

2. Crushers GC — 186 ($10,500,000)

3. Fireballs GC — 185 ($11,250,000)

4. Torque GC — 160 ($7,500,000)

5. 4Aces GC — 138.66 ($4,500,000)

6. Ripper GC — 104.66 ($5,750,000)

7. Stinger GC — 104.16 ($5,000,000)

8. Smash GC — 59.50 ($2,250,000)

9. RangeGoats GC — 45 ($1,000,000)

10. HyFlyers GC — 34.66 ($250,000)

11. Cleeks Golf Club — 10.50 ($0)

12. Majesticks GC — 9.16 ($0)

13. Iron Heads GC — 1.00 ($0)

This piece is courtesy of and in partnership with LIV Golf.

