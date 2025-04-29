LIV Golf Joaquin Niemann clinches LIV Golf’s U.S. Open exemption Published Apr. 29, 2025 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MEXICO CITY — It’s known as "Golf’s Longest Day," the 36-hole final qualifying for players aspiring to earn a spot in the U.S. Open. Joaquin Niemann was not looking forward to it.

Now he doesn’t have to.

The Torque GC captain clinched the LIV Golf exemption by virtue of his third victory of the 2025 season on Sunday at LIV Golf Mexico City and will be in the field in mid-June at Oakmont. It will be the sixth U.S. Open start for the 26-year-old Chilean, who is now scheduled to compete in the rest of this year’s majors after already playing the Masters earlier this month.

"My team was asking me to sign up for the qualifier and the sectional, and I wasn't really into that," Niemann said after his three-shot victory at Club de Golf Chapultepec. "So more than anything I'm grateful that I'm not playing 36 holes on a Monday after a tournament. Yeah, I'm pretty happy."

Awarded by the U.S. Open for the first time this year, the LIV Golf exemption goes to the player among the top three in the season-long individual standings as of May 19.

In claiming the 40 points that goes to each LIV Golf individual tournament winner, Niemann extended his season-long points lead with his victory in Mexico City. Of his 124.66 points this season, 120 have come in his three tournament wins – Adelaide, Singapore and Mexico City.

He now leads Jon Rahm by 30.3 points and Sergio Garcia by 46.66 points. With one final tournament – this week’s LIV Golf Korea presented by Coupang Play – left before the U.S. Open’s LIV Golf exemption is awarded next month, Niemann has guaranteed himself a spot for Oakmont.

Rahm is the only player who can mathematically overtake Niemann with a win in Korea, and he already has a spot in the U.S. Open. Garcia doesn’t have a spot in the U.S. Open but is too far behind to catch Niemann, even with a win in Korea and Niemann finishing outside the top 24 in points.

Niemann now becomes the 10th LIV Golf player expected to be in the U.S. Open field, and he’ll play in all four majors for the first time since 2023. He received special invites to play in the Masters and PGA Championship this year, and earned an exemption into the Open Championship by finishing in the top 25 in last year’s Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour.

One of golf’s top players without a major, Niemann looks forward to making some noise in the upcoming majors, especially with his current winning form.

"It’s great to keep doing what I'm doing, hitting the ball great, making putts," Niemann said. "Hopefully keep it rolling."

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf .

