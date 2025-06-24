LIV Golf How to watch LIV Golf Michigan 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming Published Aug. 22, 2025 8:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf now heads to The Cardinal at Saint John's in Plymouth, Michigan for the season-ending Team Championship. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch and more (all times Eastern).

When is LIV Golf Team Championship?

The LIV Golf 2025 Team Championship takes place from Friday, August 22nd through Sunday, August 24th, 2025. The three-day event features 13 teams battling for the season title in a win-or-go-home format.

Where is LIV Golf Team Championship being played?

The Team Championship will be played at The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Plymouth, Michigan.

How can I watch LIV Golf Team Championship? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship will air across FOX, FS1, FS2 and the FOX Sports App. Here’s how to watch each round:

What are the LIV Golf Team Championship Tee Times?

Quarterfinals: Friday, August 22nd at 12:15 p.m. ET

Semifinals: Saturday, August 23rd at 10:00 a.m. ET

Finals: Sunday, August 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET

How can I stream LIV Golf Team Championship?

The LIV Golf Team Championship will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

Who is playing at LIV Golf Team Championship?

Thirteen teams enter, but only one will leave with the Championship rings. Defending champs Ripper GC took the title in Dallas last year - can they do it again, or will another team rise in Michigan?

